REVIEW: Samsung’s Smart Monitor M9 and ViewFinity S80D built for modern professionals

Samsung continues to lead the charge when it comes to high-performance displays. Their latest offerings in the Samsung Smart Monitor M90SF and Samsung ViewFinity S80D are built with today’s professional workflows in mind.

Whether you’re a remote worker, a content creator, or just looking for a streamlined home office setup, these monitors bring serious functionality without overcomplicating things. Let’s dive into what makes each of these displays worth your attention.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9: Your all-in-one productivity and entertainment hub

At first glance, the Samsung Smart Monitor M9 is sleek and minimal. Under the hood, it’s packed with smart tech designed to take your setup to the next level. It’s Samsung’s first 4K QD-OLED panel, and at 32”, it’s more than just a monitor.

It’s a full productivity and entertainment hub. This new Smart Monitor includes AI Picture Optimiser, which uses AI to upscale content to 4K, meaning even your older 2K sources look crisp and clean. A standout feature for professionals is the integrated 4K UHD camera. Perfect for Zoom calls, Teams meetings, or video catch-ups, the camera gives you excellent quality without the mess of external webcams.

Sleek design is perfect for productivity. (Photo: TechAU)

You can connect multiple devices, your PC, your laptop, and even a gaming console, and easily switch between them. The monitor has power-pass through, so it’ll charge your laptop via USB-C while you work. Fewer, cables, less mess!

Game, watch, or work. (Photo: TechAU)

There’s also Samsung Smart Hub baked in, so once the workday’s done, you can kick back with your favourite streaming apps or dive into cloud gaming, all without connecting a PC. With its rounded corners, infinity-style design, and clean lines, the M9 looks just as good as it performs. Whether it’s sitting on a minimal desk or anchoring a creative workstation, it fits right in.

If you think all this tech is going to overheat your monitor, think again. The Samsung Smart Monitor M9 has a dynamic cooling system that diffuses heat and keeps your productivity flowing. There’s also a Thermal Modulation System that controls screen brightness and further reduces overheating.

The back of the monitor features cooling in order to keep the device from overheating. (Photo: TechAU)

Samsung ViewFinity S80D: ultra-crisp, ultra-efficient

If the M9 is all about versatility, the Samsung ViewFinity S80D is about precision and power. This monitor is made for professionals who need accurate colour, expansive screen real estate, and seamless connectivity. What makes the Samsung ViewFinity S80D special is the new 37” size, a world first. It gives you all the space you need for multitasking, editing, or coding without needing to jump between multiple displays.

The perfect productivity tool. (Photo: TechAU)

You’re getting a UHD 4K panel with HDR10, delivering beautiful detail and colour depth; there’s over a billion colours! But it’s the productivity features that really shine. There’s a built-in USB hub, so your dongles and accessories plug straight into the monitor.

It also features a KVM switch, meaning you can control two different devices with the same keyboard and mouse; a huge win if you’re working across a desktop and laptop.

With a KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse), you can connect two computers to the same monitor and use the monitor to switch between them or have a side-by-side view. (Image: Samsung)

The Samsung ViewFinity setup is completely tool-free, making installation quick and painless. The monitor also includes a LAN port, passing network connectivity through to your connected laptop. That’s especially handy in corporate environments where wired Ethernet is still a must. And yes, it also has power-pass through, so it’ll charge your laptop.

Available in configurations with or without KVM, and with a clean, professional design that doesn’t scream “gaming,” the Samsung ViewFinity S80D is a rock-solid choice for professionals who demand performance without the fluff, and it won’t break the bank, especially with the current sales available.

Price and Availability

Samsung has really dialed into the needs of today’s professionals with these monitors. Whether you go for the Samsung Smart Monitor M9 with its all-in-one media and conferencing features, or the Samsung ViewFinity S8 built for high-resolution workflows and power users, you’re getting a thoughtfully designed display that boosts productivity without sacrificing style.

If you’re upgrading your setup in 2025, either of these will level up your workflow.

The Samsung 32″ Smart Monitor 90SF will set you back A$2,499, and you can grab it for $300 off the RRP on the website.

There’s also a sale on the Samsung ViewFinity S8 S80D Monitor, taking $150 off the RRP, bringing the total down to a cool A$649. Grab these bargains now and level up your productivity.