Sandisk unleashes a very fast WD_BLACK SN8100 PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD down under

Sandisk has just announced its new WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD, and it’s packing the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 technology. This new internal solid-state drive promises to deliver seriously impressive performance, hitting read speeds of up to a staggering 14,900 MB/s.

This kind of speed and the availability of massive capacities, topping out at a colossal 8TB, means the WD_BLACK SN8100 is targeting those who demand the absolute best. We’re talking hardcore gamers wanting every millisecond of advantage, content creators dealing with massive 4K and 8K video files, and even professionals diving into the world of artificial intelligence.

According to Sandisk, this new drive isn’t just about raw speed. They’re also claiming a significant boost in power efficiency, boasting that it’s 100% more power-efficient than their previous high-performance PCIe Gen 4.0 SSDs.

“Whether it’s for high-level gaming, professional content creation or AI applications, high-performance users now have a PCIe Gen 5.0 storage solution that matches speed with power efficiency to help them build the ultimate gaming rig or best-in-class workstation, enabling them to play and create with next-level performance and reliability.



The WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 5.0 delivers peak storage performance for the most discerning users. Eric Spanneut, vice president of devices for Sandisk.

“PCIe Gen 5.0 is the next evolution of the PCIe interface offering up to 2x performance capability over today’s PCIe 4.0. The WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 5.0 revolutionizes storage performance and power efficiency bringing the next level of flash storage to PCs for Gamers, Content Creators, or Professionals seeking only the highest storage performance possible.” Joe Macri, Senior Vice President and CTO for Compute and Graphics at AMD.

Enhanced Gaming and Workflow Experience

Leveraging the speed of PCIe Gen 5.0×4 NVMe M.2 SSD technology.

Blistering Sequential Speeds

Reaching up to 14,900MB/s read and 14,000MB/s write, with over 2,300,000 IOPS of random performance on the 2TB and 4TB models. This represents a massive doubling of read speeds compared to Sandisk’s previous Gen 4.0 drives.

Improved Power Efficiency

Boasting over 100% greater power efficiency than Sandisk’s PCIe Gen 4.0 drives, with an average operating power of 7W or less, helping to keep things cool and efficient.

High Endurance

Offering up to a massive 2,400TBW (Terabytes Written) endurance on the 4TB model, ensuring the drive can handle even the most demanding tasks like heavy gaming, video editing, and AI workloads.

Large Capacities

Providing ample space for the latest games, large projects, AI datasets, and ever-growing game libraries.

For those wanting even more, Sandisk will also be offering an optional version of the WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD with an integrated heatsink. This low-profile passive cooling solution features anodised aluminium and even includes customisable RGB lighting for those who like to add a bit of flair to their rig.

“Technologies like the Intel Core Ultra processors combined with WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs will fuel the innovation of PCs and workstations, vastly speeding up play, productions or projects for gamers, creators and professionals.



With its great performance and power efficiency, the WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD is a great option for those looking to build their best gaming and high-performance PCs.” Todd Lewellen, Vice President of Client Ecosystem Group at Intel.

Price and Availability

The WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD will be hitting local shelves and online stores in June 2025, with the 1TB model priced at A$329.00, the 2TB version at A$499.00, and the top-of-the-line 4TB option coming in at A$899.00.

If you’re after the heatsink version, you’ll have to wait a little longer, with availability slated for October 2025.

For more information, head to shop.sandisk.com/en-au/