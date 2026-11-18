I record a lot of video footage and photos at events such as new electric car launches and clean energy expos like All Energy Australia. Making more than one copy of those files while at the event is important in case an original file is lost or corrupted.

I just got a Sandisk Portable SSD (V3 E31) 1TB to use as part of that backup routine, and I will review it soon.

Sandisk announced its next generation of portable SSDs in early 2026.

The range has three tiers: the Sandisk Portable SSD, the Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD and the Sandisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD. Speed, ruggedness, warranty length, security and price all step up as you move through the lineup. Sandisk says the range is designed for the growing size of photo and video files, including AI generated content.

The Three Tiers

Sandisk Portable SSD

This is the entry tier, aimed at students, office workers and family archivists who want a simple way to back up files, photos and videos. Sandisk lists read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s and capacities of 1TB and 2TB, with a 500GB model projected. It is projected to survive drops of up to two metres and comes with a three year limited warranty.

Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD

The middle tier targets creative, photo and video enthusiasts, as well as professionals working with larger files. Read speeds go up to 2,000MB/s, and Sandisk says it can transfer up to 1,000 high resolution photos in under 60 seconds. It is rated IP65 for water and dust resistance, handles drops of up to three metres and includes password protection with 256 bit AES hardware encryption.

Sandisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD

The top tier is built for professional photographers, filmmakers and designers who edit in real time or work with high resolution media. Transfer speeds reach up to 4,000MB/s, which Sandisk says is enough to move up to 10 minutes of 12K video in just under a minute. It shares the IP65 rating, three metre drop resistance and 256 bit AES encryption of the Extreme model, with a five year limited warranty.

All speed and transfer claims come from Sandisk’s internal testing. The company notes that real performance can be lower depending on the host device, the interface and other conditions.

Key Specifications

Specification Sandisk Portable SSD Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD Sandisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD Target users Students, office workers, family archivists Creative enthusiasts and professionals with larger files Professional photographers, filmmakers, designers Maximum read speed Up to 1,000MB/s Up to 2,000MB/s Up to 4,000MB/s Capacities 1TB, 2TB (500GB projected) 1TB, 2TB, 4TB (500GB projected) 2TB, 4TB (8TB projected) Drop protection Up to 2 metres (projected) Up to 3 metres Up to 3 metres Water and dust rating Not stated IP65 IP65 Encryption Not stated 256 bit AES hardware, password protection 256 bit AES hardware, password protection Warranty 3 years limited 5 years limited 5 years limited Availability per press release Second half of 2026 Available from launch Second half of 2026

Price and Availability in Australia

Retail prices for storage change often, so it is worth checking current listings before you buy. Larger drives at higher product tiers may not be in stock at retail stores and probably have to be bought on back order. Also older V2 versions of these drives with less capability may be cheaper.

JB Hi-Fi example pricing for the smallest drive at each product tier are: