Shutterstock adds unlimited music for YouTubers, vloggers, and podcasters for A$24.92pm

If you’re a content creator, one of the most difficult challenges is finding good royalty-free music to compliment your video. With the popularity of YouTube and video Podcasts, this need is increasing and everyone wants to avoid the YouTube ban hammer spoiling their revenue with a content ID strike.

Shutterstock is famous for their stock photography, but if you haven’t visited for a while, they now offer images, video, music and more.

A new plan targeted specifically at meeting this need and offers unlimited music across a broad range of genres, moods, all detailed with length and BPM.

For a single annual price of $A299 per year (which works out at A$24.92 per month), you get to download as many tracks as you need.

Shutterstock’s annual music subscription service helps creatives, small business owners, marketers, and social media managers meet growing content demands while extending their brand’s reach, and empowers them to focus on their creative vision and business goals instead of worrying about the budget.

If you are a daily YouTuber, this is really a no-brainer, you want a reliable source of audio for your videos and if you’re any good, your revenue should easily cover the price tag.

How to get started

Sign in to Shutterstock, or create a new account. Visit the pricing page to start your 365-day subscription. Start downloading tracks.

The moment you subscribe, you get instant download access to our complete offering of royalty-free music, where you can choose from thousands of songs.

Every track in the growing library is hand-picked by music professionals, and each is covered by a Standard license that permits all web-based usage.

More info at Shutterstock.