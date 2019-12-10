Snoop Dogg’s limited edition LS50 headset is coming to Australia

Snoop Dogg has partnered with LucidSound to produce the Limited-Edition Snoop Dogg LS50 headset, featuring the power of the LS50 melded with the hip hop legend’s signature brand.

With only 3,500 units produced globally, the LS50 and Limited-Edition Snoop Dogg version will be available in Australia in extremely limited quantities.

“I’ve bought dozens of headphones and spent thousands of dollars and LucidSound are the best I’ve ever had. All the homies in party chat can’t stop talking about how good these headsets are. They love how you can mute the conversation on the fly.” Snoop Dogg.

“Snoop Dogg has been using LucidSound headsets for his Mixer streams for some time and we are excited to work with him on a limited-edition product. The LS50 headset is a true hybrid gaming and music headset featuring wireless audio and chat technology for console, PC and mobile gaming, music and communications.” Chris Von Huben, CEO of LucidSound.

The Limited-Edition Snoop Dogg LS50 headset will each come with a Certificate of Authenticity which will be individually numbered.

LS50 Headset Features

Signature Controls: The LS50 features the most intuitive volume and mute controls, which is fully integrated into the aesthetic design of the headset.

Seamless Device Switching: The LS50 can be used for console and PC gaming or the headset can connect to any Bluetooth audio device with seamless switching between the two.

Crystal-Clear Chat with Dual Mics: Dual microphone design offers a flexible boom mic for intense online gameplay. Remove the boom mic to use the integrated mic for mobile. Both mics support background noise and echo cancellation.

Designed for Comfort: Ultra-plush, easily replaceable gel-cooled oval ear cups include advanced memory foam for superior comfort during long play sessions.

Sound Quality: Custom-tuned 50mm speakers with state-of-the-art neodymium magnets provide deep bass and clear highs. Immerse yourself in the expertly crafted, signature LucidSound audio acoustics.

20-Hour Battery Life: The built-in lightweight rechargeable LiPo battery delivers up to 20 hours of wireless operation.

Premium Materials and Build Quality: Designed to be comfortable for every size head. Durable components and solid metal touchpoints are made to last.

Snoop Dogg Voice Prompts: Bang bang! Hear voice prompts from Snoop Dogg as you set up and use your headset.

Five EQ Modes: Including a Snoopadelic EQ mode tuned by Snoop Dogg himself.

An extremely limited quantity of the Limited-Edition Snoop Dogg LS50 will be available in Australia for RRP A$499.95 from December 16th, exclusive to EB Games.

Two additional LS50 products (the LS50X Xbox Licensed and the LS50P) will be available in Australia from early 2020.