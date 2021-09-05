Solar logos are the new rooftop hotness

This weekend, Solar Inverter company SolarEdge shared a case study on their social media accounts. This referenced two commercial solar installations at Kia and Hyundai’s Melbourne Dealerships.

Both of these businesses made the decision to add rooftop solar to reduce emissions and energy costs. In making this decision, they opted to use a portion of their roof space, to layout solar panels in a way that recreated their logos.

It’s not clear how many planes fly over these locations, but it certainly is an interesting approach to panel layouts. Clearly creating this is designed to create conversation and draw attention, but it’s certainly not the most efficient layout of panels, with the solar logos consuming at least half the roof space.

The key point to the story is that the solar solution by Source Bright used SolarEdge inverters to accommodate the uneven strings created by the unique design.

Leveraging SolarEdge’s monitoring platform and advanced PV asset management features, Bright Source is able to track the system’s performance in real-time and automatically pinpoint and quickly analyze alerts. The ability to troubleshoot panel issues remotely means fewer on-site visits and less overall time spent on-site, leading to improved PV system uptime and better ROI.

Leveraging SolarEdge’s monitoring platform and advanced PV asset management features, Bright Source is able to track the system’s performance in real-time and automatically pinpoint and quickly analyze alerts. The ability to troubleshoot panel issues remotely means fewer on-site visits and less overall time spent on-site, leading to improved PV system uptime and better ROI.

“SolarEdge products offered major benefits for this commercial rooftop PV system, such as design flexibility and better yield in terms of production. SolarEdge technology allows panels to produce under shaded conditions without letting underperforming panels affect the rest of the panels in the string. While setting up the monitoring app, the panels can be designed exactly how they are placed on the roof. If any one of the 294 panels needs attention, it is extremely easy to find that panel. SolarEdge is one of the easiest platforms to implement. Their customer service and technical support were easy to engage with, which made the whole experience even better.” Savi Narang, Director, Bright Source

“We knew Solar was the way to go forward. We wanted more than a mere solar system, we were looking for reliability. Bright Source offered a system that was reliable, efficient, and safe. Plus, we were able to achieve additional exposure with the Hyundai and Kia logos. All that was possible because of the SolarEdge technology. With the detailed monitoring system of SolarEdge installed on our phones, we can track individual panel performance to understand better the savings generated from our investment. We are hoping to recover our investment soon and will recommend everyone to go with SolarEdge technology. Nic Harrison, Dealer Principal, Nic Harrison Group

The Kia Dealership included 294 panels with a peak power output of 100kW. These 340W panels are connected to 4x 3-phase SolarEdge SE25K Inverters.

The Hyundai Dealership also featured the same 294x 340W Canadian Solar CS6U-240P panels, connected to the same 4x SolarEdge inverters.

To date, the two sites have collectively produced nearly 400MWh of solar energy, and the investment is projected to save over A$1 million over the next ten years.