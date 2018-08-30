Sonos Amp v2 announced

The Sonos Amp was well overdue for a refresh and has now got one. The second generation Amp is now black, wider, deeper but still aims to service the same need, to be a home audio hub that powers traditional wired speakers with sound from nearly any source. It takes these existing (dumb) speakers and fully integrates these speakers into Sonos’ easy-to-use wireless home sound system.

The all-new Amp is twice as powerful as its predecessor, supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 and more than 80 streaming services, and includes an HDMI Arc port for TVs. The A$999.00 price tag for the Amp certainly isn’t cheap, but SONOS gear is about the quality, premium end of the market, rather than the budget end. The Amp will be available in Australia in February 2019.

Amp’s thoughtfully designed and versatile hardware was built to power the Sonos software platform. New updates to the platform make it easy for installers to incorporate Amp into integrated smart home set-ups, including smart lighting and centralised control systems. It is also AirPlay 2 compatible, meaning music and other audio from any iOS device can be played wirelessly through Amp.

When wirelessly connected to an Amazon Echo and Alexa-enabled device like a Sonos One or Beam, Amp is controllable with voice commands. Finally, like other Sonos devices, Amp will gain new features, services, and integrations over time through free software updates, ensuring customers will get the best from their set-up for years to come.

“The growth of the Sonic Internet – the convergence of paid streaming, the smart home, and artificial intelligence through voice technologies drives everything we do at Sonos. While plug-and-play options like Sonos Beam and Sonos One are an important part of the equation, architectural sound and making it even easier to integrate with lighting and home control are equally as important. We’ve listened to custom installers and dealers to create Amp, a versatile product designed to be at the center of the smart home sound experience.” Sonos CEO Patrick Spence.

Sonos Amp Product Specifics:

More Power. More Possibilities. Packing 125 Watts per channel, Amp powers even the most demanding speakers. You can now power up to four speakers instead of two.

Packing 125 Watts per channel, Amp powers even the most demanding speakers. You can now power up to four speakers instead of two. Enjoy music, TV, and more. Amp has an HDMI ARC port and an input for an additional audio source, whether listening on floor standing speakers, integrated home theatre, or through a turntable.



Amp has an HDMI ARC port and an input for an additional audio source, whether listening on floor standing speakers, integrated home theatre, or through a turntable. Power home theatre sound. Use Amp to add stereo sound to TV, add wireless rears to a Sonos home-theatre setup or two Amps for surround sound.

Use Amp to add stereo sound to TV, add wireless rears to a Sonos home-theatre setup or two Amps for surround sound. Stream everything. Listen to music, podcasts, radio, audiobooks, and more. Also, play all the music stored on a computer or other devices.

Listen to music, podcasts, radio, audiobooks, and more. Also, play all the music stored on a computer or other devices. Works with AirPlay. With Amp, use AirPlay 2 to send the sound from an iPhone or iPad to any speakers in the home sound system.

With Amp, use AirPlay 2 to send the sound from an iPhone or iPad to any speakers in the home sound system. Choose how to control. Use the Sonos app on a phone or tablet, TV remote, keypads, AirPlay 2, or through voice with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

Use the Sonos app on a phone or tablet, TV remote, keypads, AirPlay 2, or through voice with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. More ways to customise the experience. New APIs and deeper integrations with the Sonos platform partners create seamless smart home control.

New APIs and deeper integrations with the Sonos platform partners create seamless smart home control. Wireless. Or not. Enjoy solid and reliable WiFi performance, or connect Amp to an ethernet cable and easily turn the WiFi off in the Sonos app.

Enjoy solid and reliable WiFi performance, or connect Amp to an ethernet cable and easily turn the WiFi off in the Sonos app. Stereo or dual mono sound. Whether configuring Amp for an open floor plan or a custom listening room, create the best experience.

Whether configuring Amp for an open floor plan or a custom listening room, create the best experience. Engineered for reliability. With a centralised heatsink, air inlets, and a discrete output stage, Amp is built to keep its cool and deliver lasting power.

With a centralised heatsink, air inlets, and a discrete output stage, Amp is built to keep its cool and deliver lasting power. Amazingly pure sound. Direct digital input eliminates the need for analog conversion, so you get clear, undistorted sound for music streaming and your TV.

Direct digital input eliminates the need for analog conversion, so you get clear, undistorted sound for music streaming and your TV. Custom speaker connectors. A pair of threaded connections for left and right channels guarantees high-quality performance. Plus, they’re standard diameter so you can remove them and use your own banana plugs.

Sonos AMP Specs

System Requirements

Passive speakers with speaker wire, broadband internet and Sonos app



Audio

Amplifier Class-D digital amplifier

Power: 125W/Ch into 8Ohms

Subwoofer Output: Auto-detecting RCA type with adjustable crossover (50 to 110Hz)

Speaker Connections: Custom Banana plugs accept 10-18AWG speaker wire (2)

Line-In Sources Supported Audio device with line-level analog RCA output or optical digital output (optical adapter required). TV device with HDMI ARC or optical output (optical adapter required)



Physical

Dimensions: 217mm x 217mm x 64mm – Standard rack fit.

Product Finish: Matte black with black and silver banana plugs

Weight 2.1 kg (4.6 lbs.)

Touch Controls: volume up/down, previous/next track (music only), play/pause. LED light indicates status.



Power and Networking:

Wireless Connectivity: Connects to your home Wi-Fi network with any 802.11b/g/n router for uninterrupted wireless streaming. 802.11n only network configurations are not supported—you can either change the router settings to 802.11 b/g/n or connect a Sonos product to your router

SonosNet Extender: Functions to extend and enhance the power of SonosNet 2.0

Ethernet Ports: Dual Ethernet ports can connect Sonos Amp to a wired home network and allow for connection of additional Sonos players



Sonos are certainly stepping up the release cadence, with the Amp refresh the third product announced in the past year. The Amp is also just one of three updates Sonos is sharing today, all aimed at integrating Sonos in the smart home and better enabling their partners.

The Amp is also just one of three updates Sonos is sharing today, all aimed at integrating Sonos in the smart home and better enabling our partners in the installed solutions channel to drive the best value for their business and continue to build the easy-to-use home sound system, whether using voice-enabled smart speakers or amps powering architectural speakers in smart homes. While voice can be a transformative way to control the Sonos system, it’s only one part of the equation. Amp can power virtually any smart home entertainment.

Sonos Amp: The all-new Sonos is twice as powerful as its predecessor, Connect:Amp, supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 and more than 80 streaming services, and includes an HDMI Arc port for TVs. The $999 Amp will be available to professional installers in Australia following the global launch in February 2019.

The all-new Sonos is twice as powerful as its predecessor, Connect:Amp, supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 and more than 80 streaming services, and includes an HDMI Arc port for TVs. The $999 Amp will be available to professional installers in Australia following the global launch in February 2019. Partnership with Sonance: Sonos and architectural audio leader Sonance announced a collaboration to deliver a series of three architectural speakers – in-wall, in-ceiling and outdoor – that gain additional functionality through software when paired with the new Sonos Amp. These products, which will be sold and marketed by Sonos, will launch in early 2019.

Sonos and architectural audio leader Sonance announced a collaboration to deliver a series of three architectural speakers – in-wall, in-ceiling and outdoor – that gain additional functionality through software when paired with the new Sonos Amp. These products, which will be sold and marketed by Sonos, will launch in early 2019. New Platform APIs: Starting in early September, Sonos will further evolve the developer platform by fully is opening its developer platform to all potential partners and will also add a new set of Control APIs, making it easier than ever to integrate Sonos into the smart home. The platform will continue to expand with new APIs that allow partners to innovate on their integrations with Sonos. New Control APIs and features make the experience better for customers, especially those with integrated control systems, such as Control4 and Crestron.kiri

Open Developer Platform and New Control APIs Sonos has been a platform company since day one, with a goal of giving customers unparalleled freedom of choice, starting with an open approach to music services and expanding to support dozens of additional content and control partners, including multiple voice services.

Starting in early September, Sonos will further evolve the developer platform by fully opening up to all potential partners and will also add a new set of Control APIs, making it easier than ever to integrate Sonos into the smart home.

The platform will continue to expand with new APIs that allow partners to innovate on their integrations with Sonos. New Control APIs and features make the experience better for customers, especially those with integrated control systems, such as Control4 and Crestron.

These include:

Line-in switching (for both analogue and home theatre), to allow for line-in components to be selected within the third-party control interface

Volume pass-through for easier and more predictable volume control

The ability to add Sonos playlists within a third-party interface

In an early preview phase, capabilities to provide notifications and alerts from third-party devices, like a doorbell, through Sonos speakers

Sonos will invite partners to get certified and earn the “Works with Sonos” badge. The badge will signal to Sonos owners that companies building and innovating on our platform deliver experiences that meet the Sonos high bar for quality. For those interested in building on the Sonos platform, check out the developer portal.