SONOS Beam is the smarter, more connected, more affordable soundbar

SONOS have just announced their latest product, the SONOS Beam which is a more compact soundbar at just 65cm long. The new product isn’t just smaller in size than the Playbar and Playbase, it’s also smarter with Amazon’s Alexa built-in, while also supporting Apple’s AirPlay 2 standard and Google Assistant support is said to be on the way.

While SONOS’s product lineup continues to grow, the company is hoping to carve out a new market of small-medium sized living rooms that can still be wall-mounted, great for space-constrained setups. Maybe you already have a full SONOS setup and are looking to fit out a rumpus or media room, the SONOS Beam is now your most affordable way to do that and be able to control your TV while you go.

The Beam features a speaker configuration that can deliver the left, center and right channels of a surround sound setup. You can pair it with a couple of SONOS One’s, PLAY:3’s or PLAY:5s, along with a SUB to make the full 5.1 surround sound setup.

SONOS Beam is available for pre-order now in the familiar black and white colour options. In Australia, it’ll set you back A$599.00 and will be delivered from July 17th.

More information and to pre-order, head to https://sonos.com