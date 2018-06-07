SONOS Beam is the smarter, more connected, more affordable soundbar

SONOS have just announced their latest product, the SONOS Beam which is a more compact soundbar at just 65cm long. The new product isn’t just smaller in size than...
Posted by on June 7, 2018

SONOS have just announced their latest product, the SONOS Beam which is a more compact soundbar at just 65cm long. The new product isn’t just smaller in size than the Playbar and Playbase, it’s also smarter with Amazon’s Alexa built-in, while also supporting Apple’s AirPlay 2 standard and Google Assistant support is said to be on the way.

While SONOS’s product lineup continues to grow, the company is hoping to carve out a new market of small-medium sized living rooms that can still be wall-mounted, great for space-constrained setups. Maybe you already have a full SONOS setup and are looking to fit out a rumpus or media room, the SONOS Beam is now your most affordable way to do that and be able to control your TV while you go.

The Beam features a speaker configuration that can deliver the left, center and right channels of a surround sound setup. You can pair it with a couple of SONOS One’s, PLAY:3’s or PLAY:5s, along with a SUB to make the full 5.1 surround sound setup.

SONOS Beam is available for pre-order now in the familiar black and white colour options. In Australia, it’ll set you back A$599.00 and will be delivered from July 17th.

More information and to pre-order, head to https://sonos.com

 

Tags
Categories
Uncategorized

Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis.
No Comment

Leave a Reply