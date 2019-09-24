Sonos Move is the perfect party speaker, inside and out and is available now

i’ve been a huge fan of Sonos speakers since I had the chance to review the first Sonos Play:5s. Many years on and many Sonos products later, there’s a new, wireless speaker called the Sonos Move.

While Sonos were one of the first to popularise wireless speakers, they all needed power, which limited your ability to locate them exactly where you wanted. That requirement to find power, limited your ability, or at least appetite to move the speaker.

In the years I’ve had my Sonos Speakers, I’ve only connected them outside (in the alfresco) once. Now the completely wireless Sonos Move, is actualy the perfect party speaker.

Naturally being a Sonos product, you get the ability to group this with other Sonos speakers in your house, so playing music through the house, out through the alfresco and beyond is now a reality.

Available from today, for a RRP of A$649, the Move is an all-weather portable speaker you can take from the pool to the beach, built to play all day with ten hours of continuous play time on a single charge.

You can buy the Sonos Move from www.sonos.com or retailers including JB Hifi and Harvey Norman.

First Sonos smart WiFi speaker, battery powered and Bluetooth capable

Move is the ultimate expression of Sonos’ commitment to choice, and the first Sonos speaker with a battery, so you can take the sound with you around the home and outside, by switching seamlessly from WiFi to Bluetooth. Move connects with the entire Sonos speaker range and is the most advanced Sonos smart speaker, with access to both Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and over 100 music streaming services.

Durability

Move is Sonos’ most durable speaker. Rated IP56, made with the Australian summer in mind. A water rating equivalent to three minutes of direct spray by a firehose, it’s protected from rain and dust, able to play under a harsh sun of up to 55 degrees celsius, and cold temperatures of minus 10 degrees celsius. Designed to travel with you, Move can withstand being dropped, tested to keep playing after being dropped from 6 feet vertically.

Automatic Trueplay

For the first time, Sonos has created Automatic Trueplay. This means, Move will tune itself to the environment and audio being played. On WiFi, when Move is placed down, an accelerometer recognises that it has been moved. Using the four internal far-field microphones at the top, the speaker recognises different sound inputs, and calibrates to produce the right sound for the space you’re in. Inside or outside.