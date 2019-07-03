SONOS now officially supports Google Assistant in Australia

Google Assistant has finally gone all official in Australia for those Sonos users via a free software update. After spending some time in the early release beta program, Sonos believes the feature is ready for prime time.

The new update marries the best of Google Assistant’s smarts with Sonos’ superior sound experience – integrating the Assistant across the Sonos’ full ecosystem of products and partners.

When Sonos first launched the Sonos One with voice assistant support, they sold it on the dream that it would support both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. While the delivery of the later part took longer than expected, the product now offers something unique, the choice between the two market leaders.



First system with multi-voice

With the Google Assistant, Sonos is first to bring multiple voice assistants to the same sound system, demonstrating the power of an open, multi-partner platform that prioritises choice for customers.

Built-in voice, superior sounding speaker

You can use voice with the Google Assistant built-in on the Sonos One or Sonos Beam, or with a connected Google Home product. Easily start a song, queue a TV show, control smart home devices and get updates about your day including calendar events and traffic delays.

Things to try with multiple Assistants on your Sonos One and Sonos Beam:

In the living room, ask Google Assistant on your Sonos Beam queue your favourite TV show to play through your Chromecast, filling the room with sound as part of your 5.1 surround setup. Ask your Sonos One in the kitchen to play the soundtrack on Spotify with Amazon’s Alexa while you make snacks.

Watch the highlights from the recent NBA finals with friends on your Sonos Beam in the Living Room using Google Assistant, asking Google to drop the volume to 10%, then ask your Sonos One to open basketball trivia using Alexa Skills to compete for bragging rights.

Hear the latest updates on your upcoming flight using Google Assistant on Sonos One in your kitchen, and ask Google Assistant to set an alarm for your check-in time on the Sonos Beam in your bedroom.