SONOS rolls out new hardware and software, Arc and S2 mobile apps now available

Sonos has announced that their new soundbar the Arc is now globally available, along with incremental updates to the Five and Sub.
Arc is the first Sonos product to support Dolby Atmos (5.0.2). Thanks to an impressive array of speakers packed, the sound bar provides the best 3D audio experience available, transforming living rooms into a home cinema.
Arc automatically calibrates to any room using smart speaker technology, replacing a fairly cumbersome manual process. The Arc also considers users a lot more with elements like LED lights that dim at night, along with Night Sound that tones down loud noises and Speech Enhancement that lets you hear dialogue better when the kids are sleeping.
SONOS Arc replaces the Playbar and Playbase and will cost you A$1,399.00. At that price, it’s certainly not cheap, but does provide a simple, high-quality audio experience. Add a Sub and you’re basically all set, avoiding some more complicated rear-speaker setups.
Sonos has also updated their software, releasing a new mobile app that splits into two separate apps. S1 is for existing hardware, while S2 supports all the new content.
While this may seem like a strange choice, there are clearly some lines in the sand being drawn based on hardware capabilities. Personally I don’t love the colour scheme of the new app, but functionality-wise, you get all the familiar options, like streaming from virtually every audio service under the sun.
- The new Sonos Sub Gen 3 (RRP $999) brings the same great sound performance and iconic design with updated internals. Sub (Gen 3) can be wirelessly paired with a Sonos system for even more bass, perfect for home theater.
- Sonos Five, an update to Play:5 Gen 2 (RRP $749), Five brings updated internals and design updates to Sonos’ most powerful speaker for music. The acoustic architecture and experience of Sonos Five remains consistent with its predecessor, with a fine-tuned monochromatic design.
- The new S2 app and operating system has launched, enabling new experiences for customers including support for higher resolution audio, updated interface, and more personalization including saved room groups. Sonos Arc, Five, and Sub (Gen 3) will run exclusively on the new S2 app.