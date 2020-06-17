Sonos’s wireless speaker, Move is now available in Lunar White

The Sonos Move is the company’s first wireless speaker and the first really designed for outdoor use. Matching the rest of Sonos’ range, the Move is now available for pre-order in white, adding to the existing black option, you can now choose a colour that works for you.

Move will be available globally this September, and is one of three new products from Sonos launching this spring, joined by Sonos Port and Sonos One SL.

“Since the very beginning, Sonos has been giving listeners unparalleled freedom of choice. Our platform gives you the freedom to play any song you want, any way you want. Move takes freedom of choice to the next level. For the first time, you can take Sonos anywhere. Move marks the beginning of a new era for Sonos—one where brilliant sound not only fills your home, but extends to every part of your day.” Patrick Spence, CEO, Sonos.

Sonos Move

Move offers everything you know and love about SONOS speakers, just wireless. That means you can pick it up from the wireless charging base (included, but A$119.99 for an additonal base) and take it outside while you relax in the hammock, cook the BBQ or by the pool.

The battery lasts up to 11 hours which should get you through most parties with friends and family.

The portable speaker features a powerful wireless range, which means it should have no problem streaming music from online sources, despite being moved outdoors.

Move is Sonos’ first product with Bluetooth audio streaming, something users have been asking for, for years. This makes it super simple to play audio directly from a phone or tablet.

Its premium design is tough, durable exterior will withstand falls, bumps, rain and moisture, dust and dirt, UV and extreme temperatures, and features a rating of IP56.

Move still offers Sonos’ famous dedication to premium sound. To ensure an even better listening experience in all the places where Move could go, both indoors and outdoors, Sonos built on it’s Trueplay tuning technology with the introduction of automatic Trueplay where the speaker tunes itself to perfectly balance the sound for the environment.

As all new Sonos speakers do, the Move supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, built right in so you can play music, check the news, control smart home devices, ask questions and much more completely hands-free.

As part of Sonos’ platform that prioritises choice, connect to more than 100 streaming services—music, audiobooks, podcasts, and more—and control via the Sonos App, with AirPlay 2, or direct from music service apps.

Move is available globally on sonos.com and through partner retailers starting 24 September for $649.