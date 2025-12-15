Earbuds are one of those things that almost everyone has, like a phone. A good set of earbuds is great for video calls on the go, listening to podcasts, and watching movies while commuting. They are also like computers, in the sense that there are so many different types and you don’t always know where to start. If you’re new to earbuds, or looking for a new set, the Soundcore P41i true wireless earbuds are a great pick.

They are clean, minimal, quietly confident, and with a beautifully finished case that doesn’t feel like just another accessory in your bag, it’s a tool you can use. These earbuds are one of those products where thoughtful engineering and design does a lot of the talking. Let’s take a closer look.

The case that holds more than just earbuds

The Soundcore P41i are designed by Anker, who has taken the traditional charging case and turned it into a Swiss Army knife of utility. The case is a three-in-one, designed with a built-in cable you can plug directly into USB-C, a USB insert so you can plug in your own cable if needed, and best of all, the case doubles as a mini power bank.

This means you can charge your phone in a pinch. This isn’t a replacement for your daily power bank, but in emergencies, it can be a literal lifesaver. Similar to the Anker Laptop Power Bank, the built-in cable is also a carry loop. There’s no magnetic clip on the cable, like the Anker Laptop Power Bank, but you can tell it has a similar, beautiful design.

The charging cable doubles as a carry loop, and the USB-C port at the back can be used to charge the case and earbuds. (Photo: TechAU)

This is the kind of practical tech that doesn’t feel gimmicky, it just works when you need it.

There’s a little pop-out inside the case labelled “phone stand” where you can pull the tab, and the case doubles as a phone stand. It’s not weighted enough to hold your phone vertically, but it works perfectly for placing your phone horizontally. This is great for when you’re using your earbuds on the go: in coworking spaces, commuting to work, or travelling on planes. You’ll always have a stand to place your phone on for watching movies, or listening to video calls.

The clip at the front is perfect for holding your phone horizontally. (Photo: TechAU)

Comfort first, and a long-lasting battery

Comfort is often overlooked, but the Soundcore P41i nails it here. The earbuds come with a broad selection of ear tips so you can find the right seal for your ears. It’s a small inclusion that actually makes a big difference in day-to-day use. Especially since I have tiny ears, and I know others find it difficult to find earbuds big enough to fit. The range is available from XS to XL.

Out of the box, you get everything you need, including the case equipped with earbuds, and four different-sized earbud seals. (Photo: TechAU)

Battery life is equally thoughtful with up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, and a whopping 192 hours with the charging case. That means you can go weeks between full charges depending on the mode you choose.

Adaptive noise cancelling that really works

The P41i earbuds include adaptive active noise cancelling (ANC) that monitors your surroundings and adjusts in real-time so your music or calls stay clear. Perfect for planes or loud spaces, and there’s even AI noise reduction for when you’re on phone calls. This helps in busy cafes or crowded commutes. The touch controls on the earbuds are intuitive, allowing you to control media, calls, and ANC/mono modes. They’re familiar if you’ve used any other modern earbuds.

Using the ANC, however, can drain the battery life, so you might want to think about carrying a charger if you’re travelling for weeks.

Smart details elevate everyday use

Small features can make a surprisingly big impact. The first is the strong magnets inside the Soundcore P41i, meaning the buds snap into place without fiddling around. Then there’s the small LED screen, a personal favourite. This shows exact battery percentage, not just a vague power bar. The screen also indicates whether each earbud is charging and the Bluetooth status.

Beautiful LED screen shows all the information you need. (Photo: TechAU)

The earbuds have a beautiful, neat, with minimalist design and a shiny finish. This finish keeps the earbuds much cleaner than the matte feel many earbuds have where they are constantly getting scuffed in handbags or tech pouches. These aren’t headline-grabbing gimmicks, but they’re thoughtful inclusions that make the earbuds so practical.

Sleek, shiny, earbuds. (Photo: TechAU)

The practical earbuds

According to the manual, a full charge takes about five hours, although I found it much faster (around two hours to go from 0 to 100). The Soundcore P41i earbuds don’t come charged, so make sure you’re not just grabbing them out of the box before you head out for the day.

Charge them well before so you’re equipped to go. The combination of adaptive ANC, long battery life, easy touch controls, and the utility of the case means the P41i earbuds feel like more than just “another pair of wireless buds.”

After a short while, I already had 65% charge. (Photo: TechAU)

They don’t just blend technology into your day, they make it simple. And at only $149.99 AUD RRP, these are fantastic earbuds to dip your toes in, or grab an upgrade without worrying about breaking the bank. You can purchase the earbuds in either black or white from the Soundcore website.