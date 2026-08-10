South Australia launches Royal Commission into AI as Premier returns from Silicon Valley

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas just arrived back in the country from an overseas trip of the United States, specifically Silicon Valley. He met with top artificial intelligence executives, government officials, and industry experts during the visit.

Today, the Premier made a major policy announcement – The South Australian Government is officially establishing a Royal Commission into Artificial Intelligence. This marks the first time an Australian jurisdiction has deployed its most powerful legal mechanism to examine the systemic impact of AI. The inquiry will officially commence on 1 October 2026, with a final report due to government no later than 1 July 2027.

Establishing a Royal Commission is typically done when things have not gone well, and is often a response to public outcry, so this came as a bit of a surprise, particularly given the Premier signed a Memorandum of Understanding with OpenAI while on the trip, signalling SA will look to take advantage of AI opportunities.. so why are they having a royal commission?

Forward-looking policy over judicial blame

This inquiry is structured around an entirely different philosophy. Modelled after South Australia’s previous Royal Commissions like the one into Early Childhood Education and Care, this investigation will focus on constructive policy solutions. It is designed to be proactive rather than retrospective.

Instead of assigning legal blame for past technological mishaps, the commission will operate as a forward-thinking policy workshop. The goal is to construct a practical, evidence-driven roadmap that helps the state maximize economic gains while setting guardrails against social disruption.

The state government plans to appoint a specialized panel of expert commissioners to steer the process. Over its nine-month tenure, the panel will collect submissions and hear testimony from a broad cross-section of society, including technology developers, union leaders, academics, independent researchers, and creative professionals.

5 focus areas

The terms of reference outline five distinct focus areas that will shape the commission’s work. Each area tackles a major challenge that AI presents to state infrastructure, public services, and the local workforce.

The first pillar covers policy and regulatory settings at both state and national levels. Australia’s national regulatory framework for AI remains fragmented, leaving state governments to determine local compliance standards, ethical guidelines, and risk management protocols.

Education represents the second major focus. Schools, TAFE institutions, and universities across Australia are wrestling with generative AI in classrooms. The commission will investigate how educators can harness AI tools to enhance learning outcomes without compromising academic integrity or skill development.

The third area targets public service delivery, particularly health services. Government agencies generate vast amounts of administrative workload, and AI offers opportunities to automate routine tasks, streamline medical diagnostics, and improve citizen services if implemented securely.

Workforce transition and skill development form the fourth key pillar. Automation inevitably alters job markets, creating new technical roles while displacing traditional workers. The commission aims to identify high-risk sectors and design effective retraining programs alongside industry bodies and unions.

Finally, the inquiry will tackle technical infrastructure, specifically energy transformation and water consumption. Running large language models requires massive compute power, making grid stability, renewable energy integration, and cooling resources central to the discussion.

Energy demands and water usage

AI is a heavy industrial process that demands unprecedented physical resources. Training and running modern AI models requires vast clusters of graphics processing units operating continuously. These server farms draw millions of watts of electricity, putting immense pressure on regional transmission networks and base-load energy supply.

South Australia has earned an international reputation for its rapid transition toward renewable energy, relying heavily on wind and solar power. Integrating power-hungry AI data centres into a renewable-heavy power grid presents both a challenge and a strategic opportunity.

Water usage is another critical factor that rarely receives sufficient attention in mainstream technology discussions. Modern datacenters use cooling solutions are rapidly going closed loop. This means a significant reduction in fresh water requirements, but not everyone understands this recent change.

By embedding energy and water infrastructure directly into the terms of reference, South Australia is acknowledging that software policy cannot be separated from hardware realities.

Adelaide’s existing technology footprint

Some industry observers might question why South Australia is taking the lead on national AI strategy ahead of larger states like New South Wales or Victoria. South Australia was the first jurisdiction in the nation to appoint a dedicated Cabinet Minister for Artificial Intelligence. The state also established the dedicated Office for Artificial Intelligence and formulated a targeted Data Centre Strategy to attract digital infrastructure investment.

At the heart of Adelaide’s innovation ecosystem is Lot Fourteen, a precinct housing the Australian Institute for Machine Learning. The state is also home to the Responsible AI Research Centre, giving local policymakers access to world-class academic expertise.

This established cluster gives South Australia a genuine competitive advantage. By establishing an independent Royal Commission, the state is leveraging its existing assets to influence national technology policy.

Speaking on the announcement, Premier Peter Malinauskas highlighted the balance between economic opportunity and social responsibility.

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the world’s economy, and society more broadly.



While South Australia can’t stop the deployment of Al, we can play a role to shape how it is used.



This rapid development cannot occur unchecked. Governments must assume its responsibility to ensure these changes improve the lives of their citizens.



We are looking to embrace the opportunity of Al, but not in a way that leaves us with regrets. Peter Malinauskas, Premier, Government of South Australia.

Silicon Valley will need to pay attention to Adelaide

A Royal Commission is the highest level of formal inquiry available under Australian law, carrying broad powers to gather information, request documents, and call expert witnesses.

Global technology firms operating in Australia, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, and OpenAI, will almost certainly be called upon to participate in public hearings. Their input will be crucial when assessing data security, algorithm transparency, and infrastructure demands.

The requirements of a Royal Commission are different than a typical enquiry and will see executive testimony entered into public record, placing a spotlight on how multinational tech giants operate.

What happens next as the commission prepares to launch

The South Australian Government has set an ambitious timeline for the Royal Commission, with formal proceedings scheduled to begin on 1 October 2026. Over the coming weeks, the government will finalize the appointed panel of commissioners and formally publish the completed terms of reference. Public call-outs for formal submissions from businesses, academics, and citizens will follow shortly after launch.

The commission will face a tight schedule to gather evidence, hold public hearings, synthesize expert advice, and present its final report by 1 July 2027.

For more information, head to Government of South Australia

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