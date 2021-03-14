SpaceX makes history with a 9th reuse of a rocket

SpaceX has just made history, but re-using a rocket for the 9th time. A majority of these flights have been responsible for transporting Starlink satellite and today, 14th March 2021, that again is the payload for this mission.

Previous missions occurred on March 2nd, 2019, Jun 12th, 2019, Jan 29th, 2020, April 22nd, 2020, August 7th, 2020, October 18th, 2020, December 13th, 2020 and the latest, January 20th, 2021.

As we can see from these series of launch dates, SpaceX has proven their ability to reuse numerous times, which dramatically reduces the cost of sending rockets to space.

This 24th launch for Starlink Satellites will deliver another 60 satellites, enabling even more coverage for the global internet service. Starlink recently became available to order in Australia.

SpaceX has confirmed a successful landing. While the live camera feed dropped during landing, a few moments later, the image of Stage 1 standing on the drone ship ‘Of course we still love you’ appeared.

While I’ve watched many SpaceX launches (and landings) now, I experienced this one a little differently. I was listening live on Clubhouse where some participants who were near the launch, shared their audio to give listeners in the Tesla Universe Club a first-person audio experience. As someone in Australia, it was a fantastic experience and in a way felt like I was there, even while watching the SpaceX visuals.

You can watch or re-watch the launch below.