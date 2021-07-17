Stay informed about VIC and NSW Covid19 exposure sites with Twitter bots

If you live in Victoria or New South Wales, you are currently facing significant lockdowns, which impact more than 10 million people. If you live in either of these states or have loved ones that do, you’ll want to stay across any exposure sites.

One technique to do this is to add the following websites as favourites on your phone or PC, then remember to check a number of times throughout the day.

If you’re on Twitter, then there’s another way you can do this. Some crafty developers have taken the data feed from both of these services and for each exposure site, a Twitter bot posts a new Tweet with the new exposure site details. All you need to do is follow these accounts on Twitter and these updates will show in your feed.

If you want to go the next level, you can set these accounts to show notifications, ensuring you’re across the latest information.

Being informed earlier could help you identify that you were at a location at the same time as a confirmed case and therefore immediately get tested and isolate as per health guidelines.

While VIC has had a Twitter bot for a while, overnight NSW got their own Twitter bot to follow for the latest Covid19 exposure list.

While social media gets a lot of heat for spreading misinformation, this is a good example of where technology and social networks can really help us fight Covid-19.