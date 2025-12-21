Staying powered when the sky turns black: Storm resilience in North East Victoria

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a pretty serious warning for North East Victoria this afternoon. We are looking at a few rounds of wild weather, with severe storms and scorching heat set to slam the east coast.

When we get alerts like this, most of us think about the garden furniture, and while securing the trampoline is a great move, as tech enthusiasts, we really need to be thinking about our digital lifeblood.

Power outages are a classic side effect of Victorian storms, often caused by falling limbs or lightning strikes on infrastructure. If you are reading this from a danger zone, now is the time to get your gear ready before the grid decides to take a nap.

The pre-storm power checklist

My first move whenever a storm is on the horizon is to top off every single device in the house. This includes the obvious ones like smartphones and tablets, but don’t forget your wearable tech and headphones.

Having a fully charged phone is about more than just scrolling through X to see photos of the hail. It is your primary tool for emergency alerts via the VicEmergency app and staying in touch with family.

I also make sure to charge my portable battery banks, including the new Bluetti Elite 100 V2. Having a dedicated power station ready to go means you aren’t just relying on a small pocket power bank to get through the night.

Why a portable power station is a game-changer

In the past, we might have reached for a noisy, petrol-swigging generator, but things have changed significantly. Portable power stations have become the silent, indoor-friendly heroes of modern emergency kits.

The Bluetti Elite 100 V2 is a particularly solid choice for this kind of scenario because of its LiFePO4 battery chemistry. This tech offers over 4,000 charge cycles, meaning it will likely outlast the house it is protecting.

It features a 1,024Wh capacity and an 1,800W continuous output, which is enough to run more than just a phone charger. You can actually keep a full-sized fridge running for several hours, which is vital for keeping food safe during extended outages.

Keeping the essentials running

If the power goes out, your priorities usually shift from entertainment to survival and communication. Keeping your internet router powered up is often possible if you have a portable power station like the Elite 100 V2.

Many NBN connections will stay active even if local power is down, provided you can provide power to the NTD and your router. This keeps your Wi-Fi active so you don’t burn through your mobile data or struggle with congested towers.

“The Elite 100 V2 switches to battery power in just 10ms during an outage, half as fast as the 20ms response time of the AC180 — ensuring smoother protection for sensitive devices.” James Wang, Marketing Manager, BLUETTI.

Preparing for the dark

Beyond the tech, there are a few practical steps the SES and AusNet recommend for those in the storm’s path. Make sure you have a battery-operated torch in a place that is easy to access so you aren’t fumbling in the dark.

If you rely on an electric water pump for your home, make sure you have some bottled water set aside. It is easy to forget that when the power goes, the water pressure often goes right along with it.

It is also worth checking your garage door or gate to ensure you know how to operate them manually. There is nothing worse than being ready to evacuate but finding your car is trapped behind an electric roller door.

Resilience is about more than just hardware

Being resilient to storms is a combination of having the right gear and the right plan. I always keep an eye on the Bureau of Meteorology website for the latest updates and warnings.

If you are in North East Victoria today, take ten minutes to clear your gutters and secure any loose items in the yard. Then, get inside, plug in your batteries, and let the tech handle the heavy lifting.

Modern power stations like the Bluetti can be recharged via solar once the clouds clear, which adds another layer of independence. Even if the grid stays down for a couple of days, you can stay connected and keep the lights on.

Pricing and availability in Australia

The Bluetti Elite 100 V2 is currently available in Australia, often appearing in bundles that include fast chargers or solar panels. You can generally pick one up for around A$999 during sale periods, down from the RRP of A$1,499.

It is a significant investment, but when you consider it as a ten-year insurance policy for your home electronics, the value becomes clear. It is small enough to be portable for camping but powerful enough to be a genuine home backup.

Stay safe out there this afternoon, and make sure your gear is as ready as you are.

This video from the Bureau of Meteorology provides a direct severe weather update and advice on how to prepare for the specific storms hitting south-east Australia right now.

For more information, head to https://www.bluettipower.com.au/