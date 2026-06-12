REVIEW: Styletech USBH: Sleek, stylish and built for the USB-C future

As laptops continue to get thinner, we’re seeing manufacturers make tough decisions about which ports survive the cut. For many of us, that means carrying a USB hub has become a necessity rather than an option.

The Styletech USBH is a compact 4-port USB-C hub that embraces the modern reality of connectivity while keeping things incredibly simple.

Design

The first thing that stood out to me was the design. This is an exceptionally slim hub, making it easy to slip into a laptop bag, backpack or even a pocket without thinking twice about it.

The slim design is perfect for on-the-go working. (Photo: TechAU)

Styletech has opted for an aircraft-grade aluminium construction which not only helps keep the weight down but also gives the hub a premium feel. The silver finish looks fantastic and pairs particularly well with modern laptops, especially those from Apple and other manufacturers embracing minimalist industrial designs. It looks more like a natural extension of your laptop than an accessory you’ve added later.

There’s something refreshing about a hub that doesn’t try to do too much. The USBH keeps the design clean, uncluttered and elegant. Like other 4Gamers products (the same parent company that owns Styletech), this Styletech box is completely plastic free, meaning you can recycle all packaging.

Connectivity

While some hubs attempt to squeeze in every possible port, Styletech has focused on the connections most people actually use today.

The USBH offers:

2x USB-A 3.0 ports

2x USB-C 3.0 ports

Both USB-A and USB-C connections support data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, ensuring you won’t be sitting around waiting for large files to move between devices. Some old-school tech enthusiasts may miss having an HDMI output (I know a lot of conferences I speak at still use HDMI cables), which many traditional hubs include. Personally, I found the USB-C-first approach makes a lot of sense in 2026.

Styletech USBH showing the four ports on the hub. (Photo: TechAU)

Many modern monitors now connect directly through USB-C, carrying video, data and power through a single cable. In my office, every desk is set up with USB-C-only connections for displays and charging, making the USBH a perfect companion for hot-desking and modern workspaces.

At the same time, the inclusion of USB-A ports ensures older peripherals aren’t left behind. Whether it’s a USB drive, wireless mouse receiver or external accessory, you’ve still got compatibility with existing hardware while embracing newer devices. The hub also has a USB-A/USB-C connector, meaning regardless of whatever USB dock your device has, you’ll be able to connect this hub.

The Styletech USBH comes with both USB-A and USB-C connectors. (Photo: TechAU)

Performance

A hub can look great, but if performance isn’t there, none of that matters.

Fortunately, the Styletech USBH delivers exactly what you’d expect from a modern USB 3.0 hub. Transfer speeds up to 5Gbps provide plenty of bandwidth for everyday workflows, from moving photos and videos to connecting storage devices and peripherals.

It’s a plug-and-play experience that simply works, whether you’re connecting to a Windows PC or Mac.

Final thoughts

The Styletech USBH succeeds because it understands its audience. Rather than trying to be a docking station replacement, it’s a stylish, lightweight and highly portable hub that gives you the connections most people actually need.

The super-thin profile, premium silver aluminium finish and future-focused mix of USB-C and USB-A ports make it a great addition to any modern laptop setup. If your workspace is already moving towards USB-C for displays, charging and peripherals, the USBH feels right at home. It’s sleek, practical and fast, which are three things I look for in any accessory that earns a permanent spot in my laptop bag. The Styletech USBH will be at $39.95 AUD and should be available from retailers soon. There’s also a second Styletech USBHB product which will be releasing soon. It has the same technology as the USBH hub, however it is much slimmer. This slimmer design means the cost will come down to $19.95 AUD. Now that’s a price you can’t complain about.