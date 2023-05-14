Take a look behind the Scenes look at the Alienware eSports Training Facility

Get ready, gaming enthusiasts! São Paulo has just become home to the largest and most advanced esports center in the world. Team Liquid, a renowned esports organization, and Alienware, Dell Technologies’ gaming-focused brand, have joined forces to unveil a groundbreaking 13-story building as their headquarters in Brazil.

This state-of-the-art facility is set to revolutionize the esports industry, offering an unparalleled experience for athletes, employees, and fans alike. Let’s dive into the exciting details of this remarkable venture.

A World-Class Hub for Innovation and Growth: Situated on Avenida Angélica in the heart of São Paulo, Team Liquid’s new headquarters is a testament to their commitment to local talent and fans. With over 3,000 square meters of cutting-edge technology and amenities, the facility has been meticulously designed to accommodate more than 80 employees and athletes. It’s not just a workspace; it’s a place to live, train, and immerse oneself in the world of esports.

Unleashing the Potential: The Alienware Training Facility at Team Liquid’s São Paulo headquarters boasts a remarkable array of features tailored to the comfort and well-being of players.

Spread across five floors, the facility offers 19 bedrooms equipped with suites for local athletes and visiting teams. Physical and mental health spaces, including a gym, a pilates studio, and a performance laboratory, have been designed to enhance players’ overall performance.

Next-Level Training and Analysis: The facility’s dedicated player training floor is equipped with top-of-the-line Alienware Aurora R15 desktop PCs. In addition to the scrim rooms, where athletes can practice and strategize, there are two attached review rooms for coaches and analysts to evaluate and enhance performance.

Soundproofed streaming booths equipped with high-performance equipment, including cameras and microphones, enable athletes to create and stream live content to engage with fans across the globe.

A Hub of Innovation and Collaboration: The São Paulo headquarters isn’t just about gaming—it’s a space where creativity thrives. The facility houses four floors dedicated to Team Liquid’s regional staff, with offices, conference rooms, fully equipped studios for photo and video production, and editing stations.

This dynamic environment fosters collaboration and innovation, empowering the organization to push boundaries and deliver captivating content to fans worldwide.

A Landmark Partnership: The longstanding partnership between Team Liquid and Alienware takes a monumental leap forward with the unveiling of the São Paulo headquarters.

Alienware’s technology has played an instrumental role in Team Liquid’s success, and the new facility reflects the organizations’ shared commitment to professionalizing esports training globally. The esports industry has experienced tremendous growth, and Team Liquid and Alienware are at the forefront, shaping its future.

A Home for the Community: Team Liquid’s São Paulo headquarters isn’t just an elite training facility; it’s also a gathering place for fans to celebrate their passion for the organization. The building features a Fan Zone, where community events will take place. As visitors step inside, they are welcomed by the first physical Team Liquid store in the world. Immersive screens showcasing game highlights and Team Liquid’s storied history captivate fans, while a prominent shelf of trophies proudly displays the organization’s achievements.

The Future of Esports in São Paulo: From the top-floor restaurant offering stunning views of São Paulo’s iconic landmarks to the advanced server infrastructure and high-performance machines throughout the facility, every aspect of the Alienware Training Facility has been meticulously crafted to create an unparalleled esports experience. With three state-of-the-art training facilities across different continents, Team Liquid solidifies its legacy as an innovator in the industry.

The launch of Team Liquid and Alienware’s São Paulo headquarters marks a significant milestone in the evolution of esports.