Tasmania now has 350kW fast charging thanks to Chargefox

Chargefox has just expanded their ultra-fast charging network into Tasmania. The 350kW charger is located in Kings Meadows, Launceston, providing locals and tourists access to 400km of range in only 15 minutes and backed up by 100% renewable energy.

The Tritium ultra-fast chargers offer both CCS2 and CHAdeMO connectors to suit most EVs on the market.

“We decided to continue our roll out of Australia’s largest EV network in Kings Meadows because that location connects Devonport and Launceston in the North as well as Hobart in the South. We aim to make EV charging as fast and easy as possible for all Australians, and we’re excited to be leading the way in delivering world leading infrastructure backed by renewable energy. This new site in Tasmania is the next stepping stone on our journey to connect Australia’s major cities for the thousands of drivers using efficient, clean electric vehicles. It gives EV drivers, both local and interstate, the ability to take their EV on a road trip around Tasmania with the peace of mind they can charge quickly.” Marty Andrews, Chargefox CEO

Tasmania is the fourth state in Australia to boast this technology, with South Australia and Western Australia to follow in the coming months. This will make EV charging faster and easier for all Australians and support efforts to bring Australia’s vehicle emissions in line with those of the USA and Europe.

Chargefox is offering free charging at the Kings Meadows site until the end of March to give Tasmanian residents and tourists alike the opportunity to try out the chargers.