Telstra 4G speeds improving by 10 to 20%

Telstra has announced that their 4G customers should see a 10-20% increase in speed, thanks to some infrastructure changes in collaboration with TPG. While Telstra is rolling out their 5G network, improvements in speed for 4G customers is certainly appreciated.

Telstra and TPG Telecom have worked together to re-stack their mobile network spectrum holdings, offering customers in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Darwin, Hobart and Perth a better network experience.

Telstra and TPG have defragmented and re-stacked their respective 1800MHz and 2100MHz spectrum bands in these cities. Often infrastructure is additive, meaning you connect new infrastructure to old infrastructure, rather than replacing the legacy, which obviously made sense at the time, but doesn’t deliver the best performance. A review of the optimal infrastructure model has clearly enable some significant efficiencies in the network and if you were building the 4G network today, it’d likely be build using the new model.

This is the first time ever that two mobile network operators in Australia have agreed to mutually re-stack their spectrum holdings in the absence of regulatory direction. The 1800 MHz band was restacked by all operators in 2012 but that was due to the ACMA’s spectrum licence reissue process.

Telstra Group Executive Networks & IT Nikos Katinakis said the project demonstrated that competitors, with the support of the ACMA, can work together to optimise their spectrum holdings to deliver better connectivity for their customers.

“This is a win for Telstra customers who’ve seen an immediate improvement in Telstra 4G speeds in these locations and also shows telcos can work together to drive better network outcomes.” Telstra Group Executive Networks & IT Nikos Katinakis

Spectrum re-stacking involves defragmenting and shifting separate spectrum blocks that are not next to each other to create a single contiguous holding. In Telstra’s case, separate 10 MHz spectrum blocks have been joined together to form single 20 MHz blocks in six cities.

Telstra and TPG’s spectrum holdings in the 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands were fragmented due to different spectrum allocations over the last decade, including the regional 1800 MHz auction in 2016 and the “multiband” auction in 2017.