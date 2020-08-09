Telstra to build the new Tasmanian Government Radio Network (TasGRN)

Telstra has won a contract to supply the Tasmanian Government with a new Radio Network.
TasGRN will replace five existing, separate radio networks to create one unified, digital and interoperable Government Radio Network.
The new network will initially be used by eight organisations including:
- Tasmania Police
- Tasmania Fire Service
- Ambulance Tasmania
- State Emergency Service
- Sustainable Timber Tasmania
- Department of Primary Industries
- Parks, Water and Environment
- TasNetworks
- Hydro Tasmania.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Mark Shelton said the TasGRN will allow these key organisations to better serve the Tasmanian community and keep Tasmanians safe.
“Recent events both here, and in other Australian jurisdictions, have shown us how important it is to have fast and secure communications to respond to bushfires, floods, natural disasters, and other emergencies.
The new TasGRN will give our emergency services and key government agencies an integrated radio network that is purpose-built for the needs of Tasmania. This delivers on past review recommendations, including the 2013 Tasmanian Bushfires Inquiry into the Dunalley bushfires.
The TasGRN project is expected to create up to 50 jobs during the three year construction phase, with additional positions to help run and oversee the network once the network is up and running”Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Mark Shelton
Telstra Enterprise Group Executive Michael Ebeid AM said the TasGRN would be the largest single project Telstra had ever carried out in Tasmania and would transform the way government agencies communicate.
“This will be a brand new government public safety grade radio network that will be fit-for-purpose, meeting the demands of a modern Tasmania and the more than 10,000 employees and volunteers who’ll use it.”Telstra Enterprise Group Executive Michael Ebeid AM