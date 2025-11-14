Tesla brought 20 FSD vehicles to Everything Electric Show in Melb this weekend, go for a ride!

If you’ve heard about Tesla’s FSD, but haven’t had a chance to experience the technology for yourself, then you have an amazing opportunity this weekend.

The Everything Electric Show is on this weekend in Melbourne and offers potential EV buyers the chance to test drive a range of vehicles (over 100).

Tesla has 20 vehicles at the event for attendees to experience their FSD (Supervised) software, recently released to the public.

What is FSD?

For years, Australian Tesla buyers could tick the software upgrade, which reached the heights of an A$10,100 price tag for FSD, effectively pre-purchasing a software package that was largely ‘coming soon’. Now, Tesla has finally rolled out a subscription model, giving owners a way to try the features without the massive upfront commitment. The subscription option costs A$149pm.

For the dollars your car transforms into capability, able to do more than any other car on our roads. A car running Tesla’s FSD software can navigate city streets, automatically indicating, turning corners, and even taking roundabouts. The software allows the car to drive on unmarked roads, keeping to its lane. It can also take highway on-ramp/off-ramps, and overtake slower vehicles.

This combination of capabilities results in the software being able to tackle almost every driving task; you just need to monitor it and take over in the event it encounters an issue or another driver does something strange.

The software dramatically lowers the cognitive load and stresses you experience as a driver, particularly over long-boring drives, when you are often susceptible to fatigue or boredom. This really is life-saving technology and works incredibly well, although not perfect.

Australian vehicles are currently running V13 of Tesla’s FSD software, while V14 is rolling out in the states, we don’t have a fixed timeline on when we’ll get the latest version, which looks to deliver further improvements and include better parking at the end of the drive.

Event Details

If you’re in Melbourne, the event is on today and tomorrow (November 15/16) from 10am to 5pm.

The event is held at Melbourne Showgrounds, Ascot Vale (Epsom Road entrance). Easy access via public transport (trams 57 or 59 stop right outside) or plenty of parking on-site.

You can order tickets online via the official site (au.everythingelectric.show) to skip lines. The event is pretty affordable with General Admission tickets priced at $40 (Sat), $20 (Sun), $50 (weekend pass). Concessions: $30 (Sat), $15 (Sun), $40 (weekend). Kids under 15 and carers enter free—family-friendly vibes all around.

Tesla running test drives with 20 FSD equipped vehicles at the Everything Electric show in Melbourne. Aiming for over 600 test drives over the weekend! pic.twitter.com/XGM0Me48oJ — Richard Laxton (@rlaxton) November 13, 2025

More information at https://au.everythingelectric.show

If you attend the event and give it a try, please leave a comment below and let us know how it went!