Tesla ends Model S/Model X for RHD dashing hopes we’d see a Plaid down under



Tesla refreshed the Model S in June 2021 and Model X in October 2021, but we’ve still not seen a single one delivered to Australian customers. Unfortunately, reservation holders in RHD markets (including Australia) started receiving email notifications that their reservation was cancelled.

Tesla has made the decision to not offer either vehicle in Australia and other markets like NZ, UK etc.

Without official confirmation of the reasons for this decision, many are understandably speculating online.

The most likely scenario is that Tesla wants to focus all possible production lines on their highest volume vehicles, the Model Y and Model 3.

During the Q1 2023 quarterly earnings call, it was clear that Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk was absolute about his vision for FSD to deliver a massive revenue (and profit) stream to the company once complete. To capitalise the most on this, Tesla needs more vehicles on the road and lower-price vehicles are simply affordable by more people, coincidently, this also aligns with Tesla’s mission statement.

“The value of a car that is autonomous is enormous.” – Elon Musk

Tesla’s latest release of FSD Beta 11.4.1 reached customers in the United States today and is showing improvements and refinements to previous builds.

Given the higher price and lower volumes of the Model S and X, they sell in the hundreds, while the new darling of the sales charts, the Model Y, is selling by the thousands. The Model S and X were important to Tesla’s mission in years gone by, but are not responsible for significant sales in their current markets and Tesla has likely not seen the demand necessary to justify the expense and mindshare required by the company to produce RHD versions.

The decision today has certainly disappointed many Tesla fans who had waited a couple of years since reserving a refreshed Model S or X to only find they’ve driven down a dead-end road.

Those who mand any payments will have them refunded in 14 days and as a gesture of goodwill, Tesla has offered reservation holders A$3,000 credit towards a Model 3 or Model Y.

This credit is valid until October 31st, 2023, so owners have around 3 months to make a decision.

At the time of writing, the Model S and Model X pages were still live on the Tesla website.. however, the buttons simply say ‘Get Updates’, but it seems this will be the last update you’ll get.

BREAKING: Tesla has announced it will not make the right hand drive Model X in Australia & is cancelling existing orders for that model. No word on other right hand markets.



In exchange, Tesla is giving these order holders $2,000 USD towards a new Model 3/Y. pic.twitter.com/jv7VJuCBr9 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 12, 2023

It was only back in late March when a refreshed Model X, complete with a Yoke, was spotted in Australia.

Refreshed Tesla Model X spotted in Aus (likely testing LHD). pic.twitter.com/fs3qFyNB4i — techAU (@techAU) March 30, 2023

The refresh Model X included a number of changes, including a new exterior design, a new interior design, and a number of new features. The new exterior design features a revised front fascia with a new grille, headlights, and bumper. The new interior design features a new yoke-style steering wheel, a new center console, and a new infotainment system. The new features include a heat pump, a lithium-ion 12V auxiliary battery, and faster charging capability.

Here are some of the key changes that were made to the Tesla Model X in the refresh:

New exterior design with revised front fascia, headlights, and bumper

New interior design with yoke-style steering wheel, new center console, and new infotainment system

Heat pump

Lithium-ion 12V auxiliary battery

Faster charging capability

Rear display for passengers

The Tesla Model X refresh was a significant update to the SUV, and it brought a number of new features and improvements. The new exterior design is more modern and aggressive, and the new interior design is more luxurious and spacious.

The new features, such as the heat pump and faster charging capability, make the Model X even more efficient and convenient to use.

The Model X Plaid was slated to offer 536km of range (est.) a 0-100km/hr time of 2.6 seconds (including 9.9s 1/4 mile) and a stunning 1,020hp power output thanks to a tri-motor powertrain design.

Tesla refreshed the Model S in June 2021. The refresh included a number of changes, including a new exterior design, a new interior design, and a number of new features. The new exterior design features a revised front fascia with a new grille, headlights, and bumper.

The new interior design features a new yoke-style steering wheel, a new center console, and a new infotainment system. The new features include a heat pump, a lithium-ion 12V auxiliary battery, and faster charging capability.

Here are some of the key changes that were made to the Tesla Model S in the refresh:

New exterior design with revised front fascia, headlights, and bumper

New interior design with yoke-style steering wheel, new center console, and new infotainment system

Heat pump

Lithium-ion 12V auxiliary battery

Faster charging capability

Rear display for passengers

The Tesla Model S refresh was a significant update to the sedan, and it brought a number of new features and improvements. The new exterior design is more modern and aggressive, and the new interior design is more luxurious and spacious.

The new features, such as the heat pump and faster charging capability, make the Model S even more efficient and convenient to use.

The Model S Plaid was expected to offer 628km of range (est.) a 0-100km/hr time of 2.1 seconds, a 322 km/h top speed and a stunning 1,020hp power output thanks to a tri-motor powertrain design.

What would have been an absolute weapon, it is disappointing that we won’t see a Modle S Plaid, one of the fastest production cars ever, be offered to Australians.