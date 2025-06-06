More
    Tesla has made 8 Million vehicles, 226 days since the last million

    By Jason Cartwright

    Tesla has announced a major milestone in the company’s history. The company has now produced it’s 8 millionth car, which occurred this week at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany.

    • 1 Million: March 9, 2020
    • 2 Million: A specific global announcement for this milestone was not made.
    • 3 Million: August 5, 2022
    • 4 Million: March 1, 2023
    • 5 Million: September 16, 2023
    • 6 Million: March 29, 2024
    • 7 Million: October 22, 2024
    • 8 Million: June 5th, 2025.

    While calculating the days between Million milestones is difficult, below is our best estimate of those deltas.

    • 0 to 1M: 4,420 days (From the first production Roadster in Feb 2008 to March 9, 2020)
    • 1M to 2M: Not applicable (Date for 2M milestone was not announced).
    • 2M to 3M: Not applicable
    • 3M to 4M: 208 days
    • 4M to 5M: 199 days
    • 5M to 6M: 195 days
    • 6M to 7M: 207 days
    • 7M to 8M: 226 days.

    If Tesla is able to get their Cybercab into production and FSD (unsupervised) deployed at scale, these numbers will quickly look small. The dedicated robotaxi is designed to be faster and cheaper to produce.

    Tesla continues to expand it’s production capacity at each Gigafactory.

    • Freemont, California: 650,000
    • Shanghai, China: 950,000
    • Berlin, Germany: 375,000
    • Austin, Texas: 375,000

    Total installed production capacity is 2,350,000, although Telsa is expected to sell between 1.8M and 2M vehicles this year.

    Congrats to the Tesla design and engineering teams who made this milestone possible.

