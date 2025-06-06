Tesla has made 8 Million vehicles, 226 days since the last million

Tesla has announced a major milestone in the company’s history. The company has now produced it’s 8 millionth car, which occurred this week at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany.

1 Million: March 9, 2020

March 9, 2020 2 Million: A specific global announcement for this milestone was not made.

A specific global announcement for this milestone was not made. 3 Million: August 5, 2022

August 5, 2022 4 Million: March 1, 2023

March 1, 2023 5 Million: September 16, 2023

September 16, 2023 6 Million: March 29, 2024

March 29, 2024 7 Million: October 22, 2024

October 22, 2024 8 Million: June 5th, 2025.

While calculating the days between Million milestones is difficult, below is our best estimate of those deltas.

0 to 1M: 4,420 days (From the first production Roadster in Feb 2008 to March 9, 2020)

4,420 days (From the first production Roadster in Feb 2008 to March 9, 2020) 1M to 2M: Not applicable (Date for 2M milestone was not announced).

Not applicable (Date for 2M milestone was not announced). 2M to 3M: Not applicable

Not applicable 3M to 4M: 208 days

208 days 4M to 5M: 199 days

199 days 5M to 6M: 195 days

195 days 6M to 7M: 207 days

207 days 7M to 8M: 226 days.

If Tesla is able to get their Cybercab into production and FSD (unsupervised) deployed at scale, these numbers will quickly look small. The dedicated robotaxi is designed to be faster and cheaper to produce.

Tesla continues to expand it’s production capacity at each Gigafactory.

Freemont, California: 650,000

Shanghai, China: 950,000

Berlin, Germany: 375,000

Austin, Texas: 375,000

Total installed production capacity is 2,350,000, although Telsa is expected to sell between 1.8M and 2M vehicles this year.

Congrats to the Tesla design and engineering teams who made this milestone possible.