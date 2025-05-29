Tesla launched FSD (unsupervised), the robotaxi just doesn’t have passengers yet

Tesla has officially launched FSD (Unsupervised) with Elon Musk confirming in a post this afternoon that a number of Model Ys have been driving themselves for a number of days now.

Autonomous or driverless cars from Tesla have been highly anticipated for the best part of a decade. We’ve seen the breadcrumbs for a while now for those paying attention..

During Tesla’s We Robot event on October 10th, they gave the first Autonomous rides to civilians outside employees, albeit in a controlled environment at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Since then we seen videos of newly birthed Teslas driving themselves without humans, from the production line to the parking lot ready for transport and distribution. Admittedly, this too was under controlled conditions, with clearly painted white lines available to guide the vehicles, limited speed and a consistent destination.

Today, we learn that Tesla has finally delivered on Full Self Driving and the weird thing is, there was no fanfare, no event, just a post from Elon Musk on X.

For the past several days, Tesla has been testing self-driving Model Y cars (no one in driver’s seat) on Austin public streets with no incidents.



A month ahead of schedule.



Next month, first self-delivery from factory to customer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2025

This morning we seen reports that Tesla’s Robotaxi launch was slated for June 12th in Austin, Texas. If that date is correct, that’ll be when the first customers get to ride in the service, but the actual technology milestone has already been achieved.

For the past several days, Tesla Model Ys have been driving themselves around Austin’s public streets, ahead of the scheduled June launch.

Importantly Musk confirms there’s been zero incidents or accidents, despite the cars having no driver or supervisor in the vehicle.

Tesla has taken a lot of criticism over the years for naming their autonomous ambitions ‘Full Self Driving’ but those paying attention understood this was the ambition, the goal, what they were aiming for with their investments in a camera-only computer vision approach.

Today, Tesla delivered Full Self Driving.

Naturally when launching new technology, the responsible thing to do is to remotely monitor the cars using vehicle data reporting back to base. It wouldn’t surprise me to learn that there’s multiple people monitoring each of these vehicles, but over time, as confidence grows and incidents remain at zero, the ratio of people to cars will go severely negative. In theory, 1 operator could monitor dozens of vehicles and requests for help could be queued across a support team, delivering the significant reduction in costs.

There’s no doubt the economics of a robotaxi service that doesn’t need to pay drivers is incredibly profitable and one that features a low-cost manufacturing cost like the upcoming Cybercab, combined with low-cost energy to recharge will completely disrupt Taxis, Uber and Waymo.

People in the Austin area are sharing photos of the robotaxis in action, with X user @jonatha28412166 sharing photos of multiple Model Ys featuring a TCP number.

TCP simply means “transportation charter permit” in CA used by companies operating charter vehicles.

This is a big milestone and from Musk’s post, we’ll get another one next month. Musk says the first delivery from the factory to the customer will occur. This is also well ahead of schedule, with Musk earlier replying to a question on X, suggesting that’d be possible before the end of the year.

We’ve seen Tesla showcase the updated Tesla Mobile app that will support Robotaxi requests and developers analysing each update to the mobile app are seeing API references to the robotaxi service emerging.

Tesla’s first customer rides will be done with a limited set of users, in a geographically restricted zone, so it’ll be the pace of scaling to new locations that’ll be the true benchmark of how good Tesla’s technology approach is compared to other solutions that have typically taken years to expand.