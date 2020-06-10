Tesla Model Y added to the referral program, time for some transparency on giveaways

Tesla’s Model Y has now been added to the referral program. While the Model Y is not yet available for pre-order in Australia, the referral page for existing Tesla owners, now lists the Model Y as an option.

If you’re in a market that does have the Model Y available, you can definitely use the link to grab some free Supercharging credits.

You and anyone using your referral link can each earn 1,500 kilometers (1,000 miles) of free Supercharging with the purchase of a new Tesla car.

Ordering a Tesla Model S, 3, X or Y

With the Model Y now firmly back into production at Tesla’s Freemont factory, it’s interesting to see it added to the referral program, particularly to countries where the Model Y is yet to go on sale.

The Model Y has actually been a referral reward for quite some time, with the Referral Program listing it as one of the cars you can win, each time someone buys a Tesla using your referral link.

..”designed to be some of the safest cars on the road. Each car referral also gives you a chance to win a Model Y monthly or Roadster supercar quarterly. Owners who already have free Supercharging get two chances to win.”

Giveaways are usually fairly well regulated, especially when it comes to something as substantial as a car, however this program is very secretive.

It is unclear that Tesla is actually giving any cars away as stated on their website. You can imagine that winners would be sharing news of their free vehicles everywhere on social media, yet it’s radio silence, which strongly suggests the monthly giveaways of Model Ys and quarterly giveaways of the Roadsters just aren’t happening.

This language on the referral page has been there since early 2019, yet I’ve only ever read of a single person winning one.

Tesla really needs to be more public when running these giveaways and should immediately create a page on their website detailing the monthly winners. Just yesterday, Tesla published the 2019 environmental impact report and it’s that transparency that should come to referrals.

Referral giveaways should be, being used as an extremely cheap marketing campaign for the company, keeping existing owners engaged and motivating them to share a link, that drives people to Tesla’s website.

I’m certainly not the first to raise questions about the referral giveaways, with this post from June 4th also asking about the giveaway.

Interesting, would like to know who are the winners too!! — Vincent (@vincent13031925) June 3, 2019

Now here’s a comparison of how the referral link looks in the US, verses what we have on offer in Australia. As you can see, the Aussie version is looking a little sparse, given we’re also still waiting on the Solar products to go live in Australia.

Tesla’s Powerwall is available in Australia and it’s dissapointing it’s not also part of the program, just like the FSD upgrade package which is increasingly becoming a meaningful revenue stream for the company.

The final pieces of the puzzle will be referrals links for Cybertruck, Semi and Roadster and I hope to see these added as we near production in the next 12 to 18 months.

Tesla Referral page in the US (includes solar)