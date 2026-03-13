Tesla Model Y L orders open in Australia, 6 seats, Vehicle-to-Load and 681 km range

Tesla’s latest vehicle, the Model Y L has arrived in Australia and New Zealand, bringing a much-requested six-seat interior to our market. The Tesla Model Y has been a massive hit in Australia and first began its time here with standard and long range variants, later adding a performance option.

The Model Y L will now be the 4th variant and it features the most difference of them all. It features a physically longer wheelbase and a redesigned roofline to accommodate more passengers in comfort, and a bunch of brand new specs.

Orders are officially open today, March 13th, 2026. For those looking to upgrade the family hauler, deliveries are expected to commence as early as Q2 2026. If you’re buying, make sure you use a referral link to start the buying process.

Bigger, longer, and more practical

The Model Y L is designed to be a step above the current “Juniper” update released last year. It stands out with a wheelbase of 3,040 mm, which is a significant 150 mm longer than the standard five-seat model.

The overall vehicle length has grown to 4,969 mm. While the width remains the same, the height has increased by 44 mm to provide a more spacious interior for those in the back.

Tesla has also introduced a new lateral structural support to ensure the vehicle maintains its solid structural strength. It even lands with a 5-Star ANCAP safety rating right out of the gate.

A dedicated six-seat cabin

The star of the show is the new interior layout. Instead of a bench, the second row now features two all-new captain’s chairs. These seats include electric adjustment for fore, aft, and recline. For the first time on a Model Y, the second-row seats are also ventilated and heated.

The third row provides two additional seats with adjustable headrests. These seats are also heated and can be folded flat electronically at the touch of a button.

Advanced seat features and functions

The seating architecture has been completely overhauled to maximize comfort across all three rows. Every position in the car has been reconsidered to take advantage of the increased cabin volume.

Practicality hasn’t been forgotten, with two cup holders provided for every row. Families will also appreciate the inclusion of two ISOFIX and Top Tether points in both the second and third rows.

Tesla has provided a detailed breakdown of what each row offers:

Seat Feature Front Seats 2nd Row 3rd Row Heated Yes Yes Yes Ventilated Yes Yes No Adjustable Headrests Yes Yes Flat Fold Adjustable Thigh Support Yes No No Armrests No Yes, powered Yes Flat Foldable Seating No Yes, powered Yes, powered Cup Holders Yes – 2 Yes – 2 Yes – 2 ISOFIX & Top Tether No Yes – 2 Yes – 2

Vehicle-to-Load: A game changer for Tesla

Perhaps the biggest news for tech enthusiasts is the arrival of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability. This marks the first time a Tesla model in Australia and New Zealand has offered the ability to power external devices.

The system uses a Tesla adaptor to supply up to 3.3 kW of power. This is enough juice to run most domestic appliances, from coffee machines to power tools, until the car’s battery hits 10%.

While competitors like the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6, and BYD Atto 3 have offered V2L for a while, Tesla’s entry into this space is significant. The Model Y L even goes a step further with vehicle-to-vehicle charging, allowing you to give a stranded EV mate a boost.

The use cases here are endless. You could run a full campsite setup with electric grills and lighting, power a mobile office in the middle of nowhere, or keep your fridge running during a home blackout.

Ride quality and performance

The Model Y L will be available exclusively in a Premium All-Wheel Drive configuration. It packs a punch with 378 kW of power and 590 Nm of torque.

This allows the larger SUV to hit 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.0 seconds. It also reaches a respectable top speed of 201 km/h.

To handle the extra size, Tesla has added continuous variable damping. Drivers can choose between two selectable suspension modes: ‘Balanced’ or ‘Rear Comfort’.

Technical specifications

The Model Y L will feature the longest range of all variants at a massive 681km (WLTP) rated range, more than event the Model Y Long Range AWD which had previously offered the most at 600kms.

On a single charge, you could potentially drive from Melbourne to Canberra. This is particularly impressive given the updated design means it’s a larger vehicle, showcasing Tesla’s ability to make its vehicles efficient and slippery to help achieve that range.

For those who love the data, here a table of how the new Model Y L stacks up:

Feature Specification Range (WLTP) 681 km Battery Technology NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) Max DC Charging Power 250 kW Towing Capacity (Braked) 1,588 kg Curb Weight 2,088 kg Total Cargo Volume 2,539 Litres Drag Coefficient (Cd) 0.216

“Whether its performance (spirited) driving, family travel, a short trip or a long drive, the first-ever Model Y L will perform for your needs with a comfortable, luxurious and practical driving experience.” Tesla Australia & New Zealand.

Storage and camping

The cargo capacity is a major selling point for the Model Y L. With both the second and third rows folded, you get a massive 2,539 litres of space. This compares to 2,138 litres for the LR and RWD models, a significant upgrade for those times when you don’t have the whole family on board.

This makes it the perfect vehicle for a trip to Cosco, Ikea or Bunnings (perhaps with some protection in the form of mats).

The boot features a flexible flooring configuration that can be leveled off for a flat surface. This makes the standard Camp Mode even better for those who like to sleep in their car.

The extra wheelbase length is a win for taller owners. It allows more room to stretch out your legs during a weekend getaway.

Pricing and availability

The Model Y L is priced competitively for the premium SUV segment. In Australia, the Premium All-Wheel Drive variant starts at A$74,900. Back on March 6th, when I covered the official confirmation of the the MYL into Australia, I guessed the price tag would land at A$78,900. It’s great to see Tesla shaving $4,000 off that price, meaning it’ll be more approachable for more families.

This base price is for the standard Black interior, with the new Zen Grey interior available as an option. Various paint options like Stealth Grey or Ultra Red range from A$1,900 to A$2,600.

Tesla recently updated their vehicle warranty to be 5-year unlimited-kilometre for standard use. This also includes a battery warranty for up to 8 years or 160,000 km/192,000km based on which model you select. The warranty means that if you aren’t getting 70% of the battery range inside the warranty period, they’ll replace it.

As you travel around Australia, with it’s often challenging pot holes and no spare tyre, it’s reassuring to know the car comes with a 5-Year, 24/7, 365 Roadside Assistance package.

More Y L a great option for larger families

If you’re a family with 1 or 2 kids, then this may not be the car for you. But if your friends often have friends over you need to transport, taking them to sport or school, then the extra seats and storage of the Model Y L will be very appealing.

Many years ago I reviewed a 6-seater Tesla Model X and having the access to the third row by the corridor between the two chairs in the second row, makes access so much easier than folding seats and climbing over them.

It’s not clear Tesla needed to expand the features in the Model Y L above and beyond what’s already on offer after the Juniper refresh of the Model Y in 2025, but I’m glad they did. It seems they are listening to customer feedback now more than ever.

If you want to place an order, you can do so now, just make sure you decide quickly as new vehicle offerings can be popular which often results in delivery timelines extending as they reach production capacity out of GigaShanghai, China.

For more information, head to https://www.tesla.com/en_au/modely