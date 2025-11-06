Tesla offers $1,500 off Powerwall 3 adding to Government’s Home Battery Rebate

The cost of electricity in Australia has a big topic of conversation for families. We’ve watched our bills grow as the grid embarks on one of the largest transitions we’ve ever seen.

Today, Tesla Energy announced a new $1,500 battery rebate for their home storage battery, Powerwall 3. This helps households reduce the cost of the battery and further improves the return on investment calculation.

The terms and conditions of the new rebate from Tesla are as follows.

To be eligible, you need to purchase between November 6, 2025 and March 31, 2026. You will receive a Virtual Visa Reward Card sent by email, to the value of $750 per Powerwall 3 (up to 2) or Powerwall 3 Expansion (up to 2) for a total max rebate of A$1,500.

Early this year, the Federal Government’s Cheaper Home Batteries Program offered as much as 30% off the price of a new home battery, which has seen more than 11,300 batteries in just a few months. This shows a dramatic bump in the installation of batteries in Australia, showcasing that price was really a major factor for many.

- Advertisement -

By Tesla further lowering the price on their battery, it gives many Australian’s a more affordable option to store to store the energy from the solar panels on their roof and reduce or even eliminate their reliance on the grid. Ultimately this translates into cheaper energy and after the payback period, potentially even free energy.

Get up to AUD $1,500/ NZD $1,700 back when you install Powerwall 3* pic.twitter.com/7So7bUQlDD — Tesla Australia & New Zealand (@TeslaAUNZ) November 6, 2025

The federal government’s massive power play

Starting on July 1st, 2025, the Cheaper Home Batteries Program became available nationwide, drastically altering the economics of storage solutions. This national scheme is designed to help households and small businesses get a sizeable discount on the upfront cost of installing eligible batteries.

It was recently announced that more than 11,000 batteries have been installed in just a few months since the program began, showcasing that price was really the primary barrier for adoption. Australia has one of the highest rooftop solar penetrations in the world, at between 1/4 and 1/3 of all homes featuring panels. With many systems now paid, and solar feed-in-tarrifs at an all-time low, home owners are now ready for the next investment to reduce energy prices.

The beauty of this new program is that the discount is applied right at the point of sale by the accredited installer, meaning you don’t have to wait around for a cheque in the mail. The financial relief works by offering around A$372 for every usable kilowatt-hour (kWh) of storage capacity you purchase. For a standard, high-capacity unit like the 13.5 kWh Tesla Powerwall 3, this means a saving of approximately A$5,000 straight off the total bill.

Getting thousands of household batteries connected helps reduce peak demand on the grid, which in turn lowers wholesale electricity prices for everyone.

“The Cheaper Home Batteries Program represents a critical pivot point, finally making energy storage financially accessible to the average Australian family and smoothing out those punishing peak-hour demands that destabilise the entire grid.” Dr. Eleanor Vance, Senior Energy Policy Analyst, Australian Renewable Council.

If you’re considering a battery for your home, it’s worth considering it soon, as this rebate won’t stick around forever. The discount is structured to decline annually until 2030, reflecting the anticipated drop in battery prices over time, so getting in early means securing the maximum possible saving.

Meet the new heavyweight champion: Powerwall 3

While Powerwall 2 was a revolutionary product for its time, the new Powerwall 3 is built specifically for the energy realities of the modern Australian home. The core of the unit remains the highly usable 13.5 kWh capacity, which is generally more than enough to power an average household through the evening and overnight, but the hardware upgrades are significant. Tesla has clearly listened to feedback from installers and homeowners alike, delivering a product that is streamlined and incredibly powerful.

The most exciting change is the integration of a powerful solar inverter directly into the battery unit itself, transforming it into a truly all-in-one energy hub. This integrated design simplifies installation immensely, reducing the number of components required on your wall and improving the overall system efficiency. Furthermore, the Powerwall 3 boasts a dramatically increased continuous power output, capable of delivering up to 11.04 kW AC.

This huge jump in power output means that when the grid drops out, the Powerwall 3 can seamlessly run more energy-hungry appliances simultaneously. You’re no longer just running a few lights and the fridge, you can potentially keep the air conditioner, the computers, consoles and your home office all running for hours. For Australians who suffer through long, hot blackouts, this feature alone is a compelling reason to upgrade to the latest generation of Tesla hardware.

The physical design remains sleek and minimalist, fitting into modern residential aesthetics, whether mounted indoors or out. Its robust, flood-resistant IP67 rating for the electronics means the unit is perfectly suited to withstand the increasingly harsh Australian weather events we’re seeing right across the continent.

Built-in solar inverter

The integrated inverter allows solar panels to connect directly to the Powerwall 3, streamlining installation, improving efficiency, and ensuring the whole system is easier to manage via the excellent Tesla app. This AC/DC coupling flexibility makes it the perfect choice for brand-new solar installations, saving on the cost of a separate, traditional solar inverter.

Crunching the numbers (like Chit)

What ultimately drives these sorts of big-ticket technology purchases are the economics. When we factor in the federal rebate and Tesla’s new rebate, the return on investment for the Powerwall 3 becomes exceptionally compelling for Australian households with solar. We can calculate the real-world value over the system’s 10-year warranty period based on real-world cost components.

The total investment, after applying all current discounts and government support, reveals a net figure that is significantly lower than the sticker price. This reduced cost, combined with the projected long-term savings, paints a very clear picture of why battery storage is a financially smart decision right now.

Total investment cost breakdown

The total upfront investment, including the Powerwall 3 unit (A$11,200) and the Gateway (A$1,950), is offset by a total of A$5,750 in discounts and rebates. This includes an estimated A$750 direct from Tesla and the substantial A$5,000 federal government rebate, bringing the subtotal to A$7,400. Adding an estimated A$2,000 for professional installation and delivery costs across Australia (your figures will vary) results in a total investment of A$9,400.

Being under $10k is an important mental threshold to overcome, making the investment feel more approachable.

Payback period and total gain

Assuming an achievable average saving of A$2,000 per year by shifting your solar usage from a low feed-in tariff to high-value self-consumption, the numbers speak for themselves. The entire investment would be recouped in an astonishingly short period, with the payback period under 5 years.

Home storage batteries are really hitting their strides as a mainstream product in 2025.

For more information, head to https://www.tesla.com/en_au/support/energy/powerwall/order/rebate?redirect=no