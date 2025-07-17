More
    General

    Tesla releases FSD (Supervised) video in Sydney, Australia! The software is ready!

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    Tesla released a new video today, demonstrating that Full Self-Driving (Supervised) can handle the intricate urban environment of Sydney, New South Wales. Captured in a right-hand drive Model 3, the footage shows the system confidently navigating busy city traffic, complete with pedestrians, cyclists, and complex intersections.

    This marks another milestone after the Melbourne demo a few months back, proving the tech’s adaptability to Australia’s largest cities.

    The video, shared by Tesla Australia & New Zealand on X, lasts around 2.5 minutes and starts from a central Sydney location before weaving through Harbour-side routes. Viewers can see the car indicating turns, adjusting speeds, and yielding appropriately, all while the driver supervises without intervention.

    Not only did the route show off Sydney beautiful landmarks like the Opera House, it actually drove across the Sydney Harbor Bridge, and for me, one of the most impressive features, it parked itself at the end of the drive.

    While we don’t know what software version this Tesla was running to achieve this drive, Australian Tesla owners started receiving 2025.20.6.1 this week. Often the software builds contain the FSD codebase necessary to achieve this drive, but is simply disabled on customer cars. According to TeslaFi, the latest build is 2025.26 which does contain FSD 12.6.4 and FSD 13.2.9, but is not yet available in Australia.

    With demonstrations now in both Melbourne and Sydney, it provides a strong indication that the FSD (Supervised) software is ready and primed for deployment in Australia, however there is still no official release date.

    Tesla owners who have already shelled out as much as A$10,100 for FSD are growing impatient as many purchased it years ago expecting imminent access.

    The true significance lies in FSD’s potential to reduce accidents and save lives on Australian roads. National road fatalities reached 1,329 in the 12 months to June 2025, a 3.3% rise from the prior year. The fatality rate stands at 4.9 deaths per 100,000 people, underscoring the urgent need for safer alternatives.

    International data proves Tesla’s autonomous tech is safer than human drivers. In Q1 2025, vehicles using Autopilot (including FSD elements) recorded one crash every 7.44 million miles, vastly outperforming the US average of one per 955,000 miles without such systems.

    If widely adopted here, FSD could dramatically reduce our road toll by anticipating hazards that fatigue or distraction might miss.

    Unlike competitors tethered to specific zones or hardware, Tesla’s end-to-end neural network learns from fleet-wide data, improving continuously. This means no costly lidar or HD maps, just cameras and AI mimicking human intuition but with superhuman consistency. For right-hand drive markets like ours, these videos dispel doubts about compatibility.

    Key Features Showcased in the Sydney Demo

    Seamless Traffic Integration
    The system merges into flowing city traffic effortlessly, handling lane changes and speed variations around other vehicles.

    Advanced Pedestrian Detection
    FSD spots and reacts to foot traffic and cyclists in real-time, slowing or stopping to prioritise safety in crowded areas.

    Complex Manoeuvre Execution
    It manages multi-lane intersections and roundabouts with precision, adapting to dynamic conditions without hesitation.

    Right-Hand Drive Optimisation
    Tailored for Australian setups, the tech performs flawlessly, building on the Melbourne test to confirm readiness.

    For those that missed it, here’s the Melbourne video from May 16th, just 2 months ago.

    For more information, head to https://www.tesla.com/en_au/support/full-self-driving

    Jason Cartwright
    Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Latest posts

    Reviews

    Related articles

    ABOUT US

    Looking for the latest news, reviews, and insights on technology in Australia? Look no further than our tech website! From the newest gadgets to the latest software releases, we've got you covered with up-to-date information and expert analysis. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the world of technology with us today!

    Contact us: jason@techAU.com.au

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

    techAU