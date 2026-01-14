Tesla will stop selling FSD outright after Feb 14, subscription only

A new post from Elon Musk (and reposted by @aelluswamy) this afternoon has confirmed that Tesla will not longer offer their Full Self-Driving software package upgrade as an outright purchase from February 14, 2026.

There is no further context, so here’s the part where the community speculates about what this means.

One thought is that Tesla has reached a level of maturity with FSD where they beleive the value is increasing past the current price tag and would therefore by selling it for a once off price, would be short changing themselves compared to a revenue split over the long-term of a vehicle’s life.

Today, Tesla’s FSD software costs A$10,100 in Australia and US$8,000 in the United States.

Given there are no qualifiers on this statement, it seems we can expect this to be a global change, which then begs the question.. what’s happening with FSD internationally.

We know FSD (unsupervised) is maturing in readiness for it’s robotaxi launch with the Cybercab early this year, however countries like Australia, still don’t have FSD V14 year, so does ending FSD purchases make sense here too?

Tesla will stop selling FSD after Feb 14.



FSD will only be available as a monthly subscription thereafter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2026

Back at Autonomy day, Musk suggested that the value of FSD would increase over time as functionality improved. We had seen that for a period of time, but the purchase price has remained static at the current levels for quite some time, suggesting an acceptable take rate had been found.

The introduction of a subscription option for FSD means that Tesla owners benefit from a more approachable price tag and Tesla benefit from a more SAAS-like consistent revenue stream.

Many made the calculation of buying vs subscription based on the available data at the time (i.e. working out how many months you’d need to subscribe before it was better to purchase. From Feb 14, that won’t matter anymore.

If Tesla really is happy with FSD performance, confident enough to deploy a vehicle with no wheels and pedals, and accept liability for any accidents, then FSD is done. That doesn’t mean development will end, but simply that the original capability would be accomplished.

One massive outstanding question is personal vehicles with FSD, being able to join the fleet of robotaxis and earn the owner revenue. This is the long standing dream of having your car go out and driver rides to people who need transport, and make you money. You wil need a Tesla and you will need FSD, what else you need to be enroled in the fleet is still unknown. It was talked as if FSD gained you free entry into the fleet, that you could simple enrol and unenrol your car.

If FSD Unsupervised is deployed to customer cars and they can make money, then clearly the value of FSD could be much higher than $10,000 in any currency.

As someone who purchase FSD back in 2020 for my 2019 Model 3 Performance, I’m still waiting to enjoy the full featureset. As it stands today, FSD (Supervised) V12 is running on this hardware in the US, but is not running on any HW3 vehicles in Australia. So while I’m excited this looks like the software is reaching maturity, there are still significant questions outstanding..

Where is FSD V14 lite for HW3 cars?

When will Australian HW4 cars get V14?

Will it cost you to enrol your car in the robotaxi fleet?

What happened to banish?

When is Acutal Smart Summon coming to Aus and other international countries?

Are the wireless charging locations sorted for Cybercab?

But the biggest question of all, now Tesla owners only have the option of FSD Subscriptions (from Feb 14), will Tesla jack the price of it?

If you have thoughts about the decision leave a comment below.