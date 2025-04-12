Tesla’s 2025 Spring Software Update to add B-Pillar camera access

Tesla has detailed what we should expect from their next major software update, the 2025 Spring Update.

The post on X offers a number of features, many which apply to products in the US (Cybertruck, Model S/X) that won’t impact Australians.

Dashcam Update & Side Camera Recording (Newer SX3Y)

Something that will benefit owners will be a change to the Dashcam. Note: The reference to ‘Newer’ SX3Y may mean Intel Atom owners or HW3 owners won’t see this feature.

Tesla’s famously have cameras around the car, used as a security system when you’re not in the car, and as a dashcam to record incidents as you drive.

While Tesla owners have had access to the Front, Rear, Left and Right repeater cameras, the Left and Right B-pillar cameras that look sideways from the vehicle have always been missing.

The Spring Update changes that and the preview image shared in the post shows a why that’s important. Without access to these cameras, you can miss part of an incident, which can be critical for an insurance claim.

Some other items in the update that Aussie owners may appreciate is:

Save Trunk Height Based on Location (Model 3, Model Y, New Model S/X, New Model 3)

Customize the opening height of your frunk & save it as the default or for a specific location, such as your garage. Manually adjust to your preferred height, then press & hold frunk exterior button until you hear a chime.

Customize the opening height of your trunk & save it as the default for a specific location, such as your garage.

To set height, manually adjust the lift gate to your preferred opening height, then press & hold the trunk close button until you hear a chime.

Avoid Highways

Navigation can now avoid highways when possible. Go to Controls > Navigation > Avoid Highways

Keyboard Languages

Switch between different language input methods on your touchscreen. Go to Controls > Display > Keyboards

Keep Accessory Power On

Use or charge devices through USB ports / inductive phone charger / low voltage outlets (depending on what your vehicle is equipped with) after exiting your Tesla, as long as battery is >20%

Other items in the Spring Software Update include:

Adaptive Headlights (US + Canada)

Note: Australia already has this.

High beams adapt to reduce glare for other drivers and cyclists. By detecting other road users, and selectively dimming individual pixels of the headlight, your high beams stay on more often for greater visibility at night.

If your vehicle has the necessary hardware, you will see the setting under Controls > Lights > Adaptive Headlights

Blind Spot Camera on Driver Screen (New Model S/X)

Blind Spot Camera feed is now available on the instrument panel.

Controls > Display > Automatic Blind Spot Camera & select Driver Screen

Alternative Trip Plans

Multiple trip plans are now available for you to choose from, allowing you to better suit your travel needs. Also, when viewing a charger location page, nearby restaurants, cafes, and shops within walking distance are displayed at the bottom

Fastest: offers the quickest route

Best Amenities: prioritizes stops near open and highly rated restaurants, shops, and restrooms

Fewer Stops: minimizes charging stops

Comfort Drive Mode in Autopilot (Cybertruck)

Your Cybertruck will now automatically transition to Comfort Drive Mode when Autopilot is engaged.

Lane Departure Avoidance (Cybertruck)

This feature warns you if your vehicle drifts near or out of your lane. With this update, your Cybertruck can now also assist you.

When enabled, a blue indicator line will appear on the touchscreen, showing which lane marking is being crossed. You can customize Lane Departure Avoidance in Controls > Autopilot > Lane Departure Avoidance.

Minor Updates

Tesla also lists a number of minor updates in this release.