Tesla’s new Cybertruck model is the cheapest ever, starts at US$60k

by Jason Cartwright

Tesla has just revealed a new entry-level Cybertruck in the US that is offered at a signficantly lower price of US$59,990. At this point, it’s worth remembering Tesla’s AU site still contains a page for the Cybertruck, signaling they still have intentions of bringing it down under.

If we convert the new US$59,990 to AUD, we arrive at a fairly reasonable (for this kind of vehicle) of A$85,359. Of course we need to add 10% Gods and Services Tax, which means the entry price would be A$93,895.75 before other fees and charges. At that price, you’re looking at competing against other premium or luxury utes like the Ford Ranger Raptor, Jeep Gladiator, Isuzu D-MAX Blade and Kia Tasman (X-Pro).

Compared to the large American pickups, this would look like a bargain. The Ford F-150, Dodge RAM 1500, Chevy Silverado 1500, Toyota Tundra (Hybrid) can cost as much as A$150k.

To reach the lowest price point yet, Cybertruck Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive has some important changes.

  • 18″ wheels instead of 20″
  • Fabric seats (Durable textile interior) rather than leather
  • Coil springs instead of air suspension
  • Towing capacity reduced to 7,500lbs down from 11k
  • Payload 2,006 lbs down from 2,500 lbs
  • 7 Speaker Audio down from 15 speaker Premium audio
  • No second row 9.4′ display
  • First-row heated seats (no ventilated/cooling)
  • No L-tracks
  • Standard bed/tail lamps down from Premium
  • Bed with motorized tonneau cover down from Vault bed with motorized tonneau cover
  • 2x 120V cabin charging removed.

The US$59,990 Cybertruck still features:

  • 325mi range (523 km)
  • 4.1 second 0-60mph acceleration / 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds
  • 4-wheel steering
  • Bed outlets
  • Wrap-around ambient lighting

Does this new model of the Cybertruck appeal to you, let us know in the comments.

More information at https://www.tesla.com/cybertruck/design?#overview

Jason Cartwright
Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

