Tesla’s new Cybertruck model is the cheapest ever, starts at US$60k

Tesla has just revealed a new entry-level Cybertruck in the US that is offered at a signficantly lower price of US$59,990. At this point, it’s worth remembering Tesla’s AU site still contains a page for the Cybertruck, signaling they still have intentions of bringing it down under.

If we convert the new US$59,990 to AUD, we arrive at a fairly reasonable (for this kind of vehicle) of A$85,359. Of course we need to add 10% Gods and Services Tax, which means the entry price would be A$93,895.75 before other fees and charges. At that price, you’re looking at competing against other premium or luxury utes like the Ford Ranger Raptor, Jeep Gladiator, Isuzu D-MAX Blade and Kia Tasman (X-Pro).

Compared to the large American pickups, this would look like a bargain. The Ford F-150, Dodge RAM 1500, Chevy Silverado 1500, Toyota Tundra (Hybrid) can cost as much as A$150k.

To reach the lowest price point yet, Cybertruck Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive has some important changes.

18″ wheels instead of 20″

Fabric seats (Durable textile interior) rather than leather

Coil springs instead of air suspension

Towing capacity reduced to 7,500lbs down from 11k

Payload 2,006 lbs down from 2,500 lbs

7 Speaker Audio down from 15 speaker Premium audio

No second row 9.4′ display

First-row heated seats (no ventilated/cooling)

No L-tracks

Standard bed/tail lamps down from Premium

Bed with motorized tonneau cover down from Vault bed with motorized tonneau cover

2x 120V cabin charging removed.

The US$59,990 Cybertruck still features:

325mi range (523 km)

4.1 second 0-60mph acceleration / 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds

4-wheel steering

Bed outlets

Wrap-around ambient lighting

Does this new model of the Cybertruck appeal to you, let us know in the comments.

More information at https://www.tesla.com/cybertruck/design?#overview