Tesla’s new Cybertruck model is the cheapest ever, starts at US$60k

Tesla has just revealed a new entry-level Cybertruck in the US that is offered at a signficantly lower price of US$59,990. At this point, it’s worth remembering Tesla’s AU site still contains a page for the Cybertruck, signaling they still have intentions of bringing it down under.
If we convert the new US$59,990 to AUD, we arrive at a fairly reasonable (for this kind of vehicle) of A$85,359. Of course we need to add 10% Gods and Services Tax, which means the entry price would be A$93,895.75 before other fees and charges. At that price, you’re looking at competing against other premium or luxury utes like the Ford Ranger Raptor, Jeep Gladiator, Isuzu D-MAX Blade and Kia Tasman (X-Pro).
Compared to the large American pickups, this would look like a bargain. The Ford F-150, Dodge RAM 1500, Chevy Silverado 1500, Toyota Tundra (Hybrid) can cost as much as A$150k.
To reach the lowest price point yet, Cybertruck Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive has some important changes.
- 18″ wheels instead of 20″
- Fabric seats (Durable textile interior) rather than leather
- Coil springs instead of air suspension
- Towing capacity reduced to 7,500lbs down from 11k
- Payload 2,006 lbs down from 2,500 lbs
- 7 Speaker Audio down from 15 speaker Premium audio
- No second row 9.4′ display
- First-row heated seats (no ventilated/cooling)
- No L-tracks
- Standard bed/tail lamps down from Premium
- Bed with motorized tonneau cover down from Vault bed with motorized tonneau cover
- 2x 120V cabin charging removed.
The US$59,990 Cybertruck still features:
- 325mi range (523 km)
- 4.1 second 0-60mph acceleration / 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds
- 4-wheel steering
- Bed outlets
- Wrap-around ambient lighting
Does this new model of the Cybertruck appeal to you, let us know in the comments.
More information at https://www.tesla.com/cybertruck/design?#overview