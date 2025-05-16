Tesla’s vision-only approach to Autonomy sure looks promising.. expands to France, handles 12 lane roundabout

Today is a big day in the autonomous vehicle space. Tesla has dropped not 1, but 2 videos of it’s FSD (Supervised) product running in two new locations – Melbourne, Australia and Paris, France.

Tesla’s approach to Autonomy is technically very different than almost all other offerings. While most rely on a range of sensor hardware including cameras, lidar and radar, Tesla opted for a simpler hardware stack, making the software challenge greater.

If successful in their approach, Tesla will have a dramatically lower hardware cost per vehicle, which is likely to translate to lower cost per km (or mile). Another important aspect to the race to full autonomy is the ability to scale the solution between cities and countries.

The total addressable market for autonomous vehicle is literally every one of the 195 countries which all include cars and transport options.

What we’ve seen is that those with commercial solutions like Waymo, Baidu (Apollo), Zoox, Motional (Hyundai and Aptiv) and others, is that it takes a long time (often measured in years) to expand to new markets. If the world is going to be transformed, it needs to scale much faster.

Tesla produces and ships vehicles into more than 40 markets globally and each one of them comes with the required hardware (cameras and compute), while other solutions require a more expensive approach. Purchasing a full production vehicle, then retrofitting additional hardware after the fact, will always yield a higher total cost, which means they’ll need more rides to payback the initial investment and break even.

Today, Tesla’s release of the videos shows that their solution is more generalised, meaning it has a greater capacity to scale to new markets rapidly.

There’s no doubt Waymo is ahead, recently reporting 250,000 paid robotaxi rides per week in Pail, adding 50,000 since February. The challenge is, this relies on first mapping locations before their cars and service can run in a location, then you also have the sizable challenge of maintaining that as the real-world changes.

With the 2x videos today, Tesla’s now shown their FSD (Supervised) solution working in:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Puerto Rico

China

Australia

France

With Tesla now showing that FSD (Supervised) is already working in a RHD market, that opens the door to expansion in other RHD markets.

India

Australia

New zealand

Hong Kong

Japan

UK

While adding support for new markets isn’t instant, the path to success appears much easier. To accommodate for market differences like road signs, lights, markings, and road laws, Tesla needs to add additional training data, however that’s proving to be far much easier than capturing every km of every road you support.

While there will be country-specific updates/additions to the driving model, the basics of perception, planning, collision avoidance are fundamentally in place.

Check out the video of Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) driving in Paris, France and particularly the section where it navigates the madness that the multi-lane roundabout at the famous landmark Arc de Triomphe.

Full drive pic.twitter.com/ecBY1DF7CF — Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) May 16, 2025

Don’t get me wrong, FSD (Supervised) is not done, we’re yet to see FSD (Unsupervised) complete the first paid ride, the signals are certainly there to suggest that once it does, they’ll come thick and fast.

The race will be on to catch up to Waymo’s weekly numbers, from there the limiting factor will definitely be regulatory.

If you missed my reactions to the FSD (Supervised) in Melbourne, Australia, check out the video below.