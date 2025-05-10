More
    General

    The Android app for X is being completely rewritten

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    The X app for Android is being completely rewritten. Fred Lohner is responsible for Mobile/Web at X and shared the news earlier today, posted that they are now ready to open early alpha testing for the ‘Android app rewrite’.

    The Android app for X has lagged behind the iOS version, often seeing weeks or even months between feature releases.

    The invite to join alpha testing is limited to verified accounts, which makes sense, avoiding spam accounts that would create noise and distract from the mission of shipping the new version.

    For those of us who use Android regularly, you’ll be familiar with issues with X Spaces, which regularly stop background playback when the screen sleeps. This isn’t the case when accessing X Spaces using the browser, however the web version of X, lacks the Spaces tab that allows you to browse for new spaces, only providing direct access to Spaces where people you follow are speakers.

    There’s now a new X community ‘X Lite Android Alpha Testing’ to house feedback from users and conversation about the updated Android app, at the time of writing it has 112 members.

    Max Weinbach was reposted by Lohner, sharing that he’s been using it this week and commented on a speed improvement for the timeline.

    Jason Cartwright
    Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

    Leave a Reply

    Latest posts

    Reviews

    Related articles

    ABOUT US

    Looking for the latest news, reviews, and insights on technology in Australia? Look no further than our tech website! From the newest gadgets to the latest software releases, we've got you covered with up-to-date information and expert analysis. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the world of technology with us today!

    Contact us: jason@techAU.com.au

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

    techAU