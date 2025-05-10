The Android app for X is being completely rewritten

The X app for Android is being completely rewritten. Fred Lohner is responsible for Mobile/Web at X and shared the news earlier today, posted that they are now ready to open early alpha testing for the ‘Android app rewrite’.

The Android app for X has lagged behind the iOS version, often seeing weeks or even months between feature releases.

The invite to join alpha testing is limited to verified accounts, which makes sense, avoiding spam accounts that would create noise and distract from the mission of shipping the new version.

For those of us who use Android regularly, you’ll be familiar with issues with X Spaces, which regularly stop background playback when the screen sleeps. This isn’t the case when accessing X Spaces using the browser, however the web version of X, lacks the Spaces tab that allows you to browse for new spaces, only providing direct access to Spaces where people you follow are speakers.

There’s now a new X community ‘X Lite Android Alpha Testing’ to house feedback from users and conversation about the updated Android app, at the time of writing it has 112 members.

We're ready to open up early alpha testing for our Android app rewrite. If you're interested in testing please do the following:



Request to join https://t.co/QTsyBuf1IC



Request to join the community https://t.co/IpRHR0hAPt, please indicate what email you used to request to join… — Fred Lohner (@FredLohner) May 9, 2025

Max Weinbach was reposted by Lohner, sharing that he’s been using it this week and commented on a speed improvement for the timeline.