The end of house chores? Analysing Figure’s latest humanoid robot video

Overnight, Figure has released a new video of their humanoid robot, Figure 03, performing remarkably complex domestic tasks. The video above breaks down what we see in the video and analyses the capabilities of the robots today.

While previous videos often focused on industrial applications or simple sorting, this latest footage brings the technology right into the bedroom. We see the robots working in tandem to tidy up a space, handling everything from electronics to textiles with surprising grace.

One of the most impressive moments involves the robot using its foot to operate a pedal bin. This might seem like a small detail, but it demonstrates a level of spatial awareness and multi-limb coordination that is difficult to achieve in robotics. The robots are also seen picking up headphones and placing them carefully back onto a dedicated stand. This requires high precision motor skills and the ability to recognise fragile, expensive consumer electronics without causing damage.

Perhaps the most relatable part of the video is seeing two Figure 03 units working together to make a bed. They successfully smooth out a duvet and arrange pillows, a task that involves manipulating soft, unpredictable materials.

Robots traditionally struggle with cloth because it does not have a fixed shape, making it hard for sensors to track. Seeing these humanoids navigate the folds of a blanket suggests that Figure’s software is becoming incredibly adept at real-time problem solving.

“We are building humanoids for the front lines of humanity, starting with the workforce and eventually moving into the home.”

The progress shown here is a testament to the rapid iteration happening at the company. It was not that long ago that we were impressed by a robot simply walking, yet here they are managing a multi-stage tidy up of a living space. This level of autonomy is driven by advanced vision language models that allow the robot to understand verbal cues and visual context. It is no longer just following a rigid script but is instead reacting to the environment in front of it.

For those of us who follow the hardware side of things, the design of Figure 03 looks more refined than its predecessors. The movements are fluid and the integration of the various sensors seems much more seamless than earlier prototypes.

Integrating a humanoid into a home environment presents a unique set of challenges compared to a controlled warehouse. There are pets, children, and a chaotic variety of objects that a robot must account for to operate safely. However, this video suggests that the hardware is already capable of handling the physical requirements of home maintenance. The task of making a bed is a universal pain point that almost everyone would be happy to outsource.

If these robots can handle the complexity of a duvet, it stands to reason they could eventually manage laundry, dishwashing, and general floor cleaning. We are looking at a future where the Saturday morning clean becomes a thing of the past.

Of course, the biggest hurdle for the average consumer will be the price. As production scales and the supply chain for specialised actuators and sensors matures, the price is expected to drop significantly. The industry goal is to eventually bring the cost down to roughly $30,000, which is the price of a modest car. Would you be willing to pay the price of a new car to never have to clean your house again? For many busy families or those with mobility issues, that value proposition is incredibly strong.

Figure AI has the advantage of strong partnerships with companies like OpenAI and BMW, providing them with both the brainpower and the testing grounds needed to succeed. The data gathered from industrial pilots will directly inform the safety protocols for the home version.

While the idea of humanoid robots has been around for decades, it seems the milestones to bring that to reality, into our daily lives, are being hit much faster than many experts originally predicted.

Seeing a robot hang a jacket, close a book with one hand, open a bin with its foot, and make the bed, all show just how capable the robots are in 2026, even if we can’t own them yet.

As we move toward the end of the decade, the presence of a humanoid in the corner of the room might become as common as a vacuum cleaner. What an exciting time to be watching the intersection of AI and robotics.

For more information, head to https://www.figure.ai/news/helix-02-bedroom-tidy