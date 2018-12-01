I’ve never really been a fan of the Nissan Leaf, the body style was just not appealing to me. That all changed overnight when I seen the Nissan Leaf RC.. that’s the second generation of their all-electric NISMO racing edition.

It’s probably the fact that it looks nothing like a Leaf that I love it. The racing version features a massive wide bodykit, massive rear wing and ultra low to the ground.

The car weighs just 1220kg, while also now including 2 electric motors to deliver it’s performance to the track. It should be good for a 0-100km time of around 3.4 seconds.

Rather than having the track edition build from the road car base (every panel has been replaced), I think Nissan would do well to reverse the direction and have the road car be inspired by the track edition.

A new all-wheel-drive system gives the LEAF NISMO RC its outstanding cornering prowess. Power is managed independently to each axle, instantly supplying torque to the tire with the most grip to let the car maneuver quickly and efficiently around the track.

Similar to the previous model, chassis weight balance has been optimized by the midship location of the battery pack, with the electric motors and inverters ideally placed over the front and rear tires.