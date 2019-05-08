This EV hatch is Volkswagen’s path to redemption

The old VW has been in damage control since it was found to be using a defeat device when vehicle emissions were being tested. The reason for taking this risk was the pressure to achieve strict emission standards while maintaining their diesel platform.

In a sign of the times, the brand is about to launch their full electric ID.3 Hatchback which is really the best path to redemption for mistakes of the past.

Thanks to a leak on reddit, we now have our first look at the prototype and to be honest, it looks good. While it’s in a crazy livery, the vehicle features a very aero efficient front end, bold headlights and a side profile that looks like it could eat any hot-hatch competitor.

The reason the ID.3 is so important is that its the first vehicle to be based on the new MEB modular platform of which 27 new EVs will be built, across the VW Group by 2025.

The official event for the unveiling is due within the next 24hours, so we’ll know a lot more about range, performance etc after that.

This transition to EV could be one of the biggest turn around for a company in history as they go about repairing their reputation in consumer’s minds.

More info at The Driven.