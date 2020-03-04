Tidal’s AI-powered machine perception system identifies fish

In 2020, we’re pretty familiar with AI being used t track human faces, with much of the security industry already leveraging this to keep businesses and customers safe.

What we aren’t used to seeing is the AI being applied to fish. With our collective knowledge about what happens under the water, still pretty low, a new moonshot project aims to change all that.

The environment underwater is particularly challenging for technology, making it difficult to monitor. The pressures underwater can be severe, communication is extremely difficult (GPS and WiFi don’t work underwater), and saltwater kills electronics at the drop of hat.

The project comes from X, a diverse group of inventors and entrepreneurs who build and launch technologies that aim to improve the lives of millions, even billions, of people.

The team at X created Tidal, in an effort to protect the ocean and preserve its ability to support life and help feed humanity, sustainably. The initial area of focus is on developing technologies that bring greater visibility and understanding of what’s happening under the water.

Tidal developed an underwater camera system and a set of machine perception tools that can detect and interpret fish behaviours not visible to the human eye. The clip above is a pretty amazing example of how the software can monitor thousands of individual fish over time.

This technology can be used over time, to observe and log fish behaviours like eating, and collect environmental information like temperature and oxygen levels.

This kind of information gives farmers the ability to track the health of their fish and make smarter decisions including reducing costs and pollution.

More information at X.Company