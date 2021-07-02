TikToks can now be 3 minutes long, because you really need to spend more time on there

TikTok have been trialing 3 minute TikToks for a whle now and today they made that official, making it available globally.

The traditional 1 minute TikTok videos provided a great time box to ensure content creators were efficient in delivering content, as to capture your attention. Even if content wasn’t the most amazing thing you’ve seen on the internet, knowing it would only be 60 seconds max, meant we often let it play out. It will be interesting to see how many creators start to leverage the longer content.

TikTok says this paves the way for even richer storytelling and entertainment on TikTok. I’ll admit, there are some tips and tricks videos that do engage you and you’d wish they were longer.

Creators are already well-versed in weaving multi-part stories together on TikTok (we all know the phrase, “like and follow for part 3”) but we often hear from creators that they’d love just a little more time to bring their cooking demos, elaborate beauty tutorials, educational lesson plans, and comedic sketches to life with TikTok’s creative tools.

With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content on TikTok, with the flexibility of a bit more space. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out the option to create longer videos to everyone on TikTok, giving our global community the flexibility to film, upload, and edit videos up to 3 minutes in length directly within TikTok.

Once ready, you’ll get a notification that longer videos are now part of your creative toolbox.