Titomic to provide $25M of 3D printing tech to Defence

It’s 2020 and we were all meant to have 3D printers on our desks right? Instead the technology took a very different turn, with implementation being far more prevalent in commercial and industrial applications.

Australian Industrial Scale Additive Manufacturing Company, Titomic Limited are having some amazing success and have entered into an agreement with Composite Technology, an Australian R&D and commercialisation division of a global defence product manufacturer.

This contract is worth A$25.5 million in sales for Titomic from the provision of two Titomic Kinetic Fusion (“TKF’’) Systems for industrial scale metal additive manufacturing.

The company showed off a sample of their large-scale 3D printing capabilities late last year, with a 5.5m rocket. This rocket is 3D printed in titanium using the Titomic kinetic fusion process.

Under the agreement, Composite technology provides products and component parts with certification for the defence related products (NATO Replacement Parts) for quality assurance related to the design, development and production process.

The TKF manufacturing process will be certified in conformance with approval for Composite Technology to deliver defence products to the global defence market.

Composite Technology required two years of extensive research and prototyping by Titomic to guarantee the fulfilment of quality assurance requirements for the design, development and production capability of the TKF manufacturing system.

Composite Technology will receive 7.5 million Titomic share options upon entering into a Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA) that will develop certified manufacturing processes for defence related products with the TKF manufacturing systems for industrial scale metal additive manufacturing.

This is a significant milestone for Titomic, on signing this sales contract with Composite Technology further validates the exceptional work the staff at Titomic have achieved in creating the world’s largest and fastest metal additive manufacturing TKF systems. I would like to thank the Composite Technology team, and Founder Mr. Anthony Khouri, for partnering with Titomic to purchase and implement our TKF systems for the sustainable metal manufacturing of their products for the global defence market. I am very proud to see the commercial realisation of TKF as an Australian advanced technology that’s leading the world in industrial scale metal additive manufacturing. Mr. Jeff Lang, Managing Director of Titomic

As part of the JCA, Composite Technology and Titomic will jointly develop new material technology and manufacturing process IP, exclusively utilising Titomic’s Kinetic Fusion manufacturing systems for defence products.

Composite Technology will receive an additional 7.5 million Titomic options for providing certification for the quality assurance requirements for the design, development and production of defence related products (NATO Replacement Parts) manufactured using Titomic TKF Manufacturing Systems.