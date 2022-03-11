Top-10 ultimate Aussie road trips you can take in an EV and a chance to win one of 10 dashcams hidden along the way

Nextbase is a leading Dash Cam manufacturer and recently surveyed Australians to find out what was the ultimate Aussie road trip. The results are now in.

While the rising fuel prices mean most ICE vehicle owners will be finding ways to drive their cars less, those lucky enough to have an EV in their garage are likely keen to take advantage of the lower running costs and easing Covid restrictions.

More than 1 in 4 survey respondents have crowned Victoria’s Great Ocean Road as the Ultimate Aussie Road Trip of 2022.

From the shortlist of 10, the Great Great Ocean Road finished top, ahead of Broome to Kununurra via the Kimberleys and the Tasmanian Ring Road. In total, 1,635 Australians voted across November through to January 31, 2022.

THE TOP-10 ULTIMATE AUSTRALIAN ROAD TRIPS:

Great Ocean Road, VIC Broome to Kununurra via the Kimberleys, WA Tasmanian Ring Road, TAS Cairns to Normanton (on your way to NT), QLD Darwin to Kakadu, NT South Coast including Eurobodalla Shire Region and Narooma , NSW Alice Springs to Uluru, NT Longreach to Rockhampton loop including Emerald and Carnarvon, QLD Birdsville Track, QLD & SA Bright, Falls Creek, Omeo loop, VIC

To celebrate the announcement, Nextbase has secretly placed 10 Dash Cams along popular parts of The Great Ocean Road for lucky fans to win.

To take part in the Dash Cam Treasure Hunt, people can follow Nextbase’s Instagram page to find clues around where the Dash Cams are placed. Once they’re found, they’re yours to keep and capture the route – just make sure to call the number on the note for a code to unlock the padlock.

“With so many Australians hitting the road this season for a road trip, it has never been more timely to ask what is Australia’s Ultimate Road Trip?. It was great to have so many Australians have their say, many of whom are very passionate about their favourite road trip. We’re delighted to officially confirm once and for all that the Great Ocean Road is Australia’s Ultimate 2022 road trip – crowning this with a Dash Cam Treasure Hunt along the newly crowned route, very fitting!” Nextbase Managing Director Richard Browning

“The Great Ocean Road is an amazing drive that all Australians should make sure they experience. The road is beautiful with breathtaking views, it’s no surprise it won the accolade this year. There are many great road trips to experience around Australia and amazing sights to be seen, you’ve just got to hit the road and find them. You’ll make great memories on your adventure and your Nextbase Dash Cam can help capture your travels and add a layer of safety to your trip.” Nextbase ambassador and star Supercar driver David Reynolds

From the 1,635 votes, 5 lucky winners have won a $500 Airbnb voucher, a $500 Coles Express voucher to fuel their next road trip, and a Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam and SD Card.

Congratulations to: Liz Dowhaluk of Baulkham Hills, NSW, Tony Houdalakis of Clarinda, Victoria, Adrian Hallam of Mt Austin, NSW, Cassy Newman of Baldivis, WA, and Paul Cockshell of Hillier, SA.

Urging Australians to get out and experience the next ultimate Australian road trip, Richard Browning said:

“It is a great time to hit the road in Australia and see your own backyard. There are many brilliant road trips to enjoy around Australia. Having a Dash Cam is a great way to record your adventure on the road. Not only will you record what you see on the road, but a Nextbase Dash Cam will add a layer of protection through our world-first emergency SOS feature which alerts authorities to your location if you have a serious accident”

45% of Australians believe that driving with a Dash Cam installed should be mandatory, with 1 in 4 Australian motorists currently using a Dash Cam. 26% of Aussie drivers have also admitted that they change their driving behaviour if they believe that they are being recorded behind the wheel, while 80% have experienced road rage whilst behind the wheel.

Nextbase Dash Cams are the very best you can buy, with models ranging in price from just $99 to the globally multi-award winning premium 622GW 4K model, at $549.99.

Nextbase’s 622GW model feature’s Nextbase’s world first Emergency SOS system, using what3words location system to alert authorities to your location, ability to record 4K quality video, digital image stabilisation which cancels out vibrations from the vehicle and bumpy roads and integrated Alexa voice control.

Nextbase Dash Cams are available from leading retailers including Repco, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee, and Camera House.