Transurban kills off paper bills in NSW

No more paper snail mail and say goodbye to those pesky admin fees NSW is completely rewriting the rule book on how unpaid toll roads are managed.

If you are a driver in New South Wales who occasionally forgets to top up your toll account or completely skips paying for your trips, your world is about to look very different.

The New South Wales Government is kicking off a massive toll reform program that drags the entire unpaid toll recovery process into the 21st century.

Starting from mid July 2026 (this month), the state is ditching traditional paper notices in favour of a fully digital tracking system. The move represnts a win for efficiency.

Say goodbye to paper notices and hello to your inbox

The biggest change rolling out right now is the complete death of the traditional paper toll notice. From mid July 2026, those physical letters will no longer be printed and mailed out to your house when you miss a toll payment.

Instead, everything is shifting to digital channels. If you drive through a toll point without an active tag or pass, you will soon receive an Unpaid Toll Reminder directly via email.

If that email goes ignored, it will be followed by a Toll Payment Demand email. This new digital document completely replaces the old physical toll notices you used to find buried in your letterbox.

The admin fees are getting switched off

There is actually some genuinely good news hidden inside this reform package for your wallet. Because the government is moving away from physical mailouts, they are also turning off the toll notice administration fees from mid July 2026.

Anyone who has ever received a toll notice knows that the administrative fees can quickly add up to more than the actual cost of the trip itself. Eliminating these fees will remove a massive headache for motorists who simply made an honest mistake or had a temporary payment failure.

Keep in mind that this is not a retrospective clean slate. Any administrative fees attached to toll notices issued before mid July 2026 are still fully valid and must be paid.

Quicker enforcement means less time to pay

While losing the extra fees is a massive win, the government is balancing the scales by drastically speeding up their timeline. Because everything is moving to email and SMS, the notification loops are happening significantly faster.

You will get your reminders earlier, but the window to act is shrinking. If you choose to ignore the digital demands, enforcement action will happen much sooner than it did under the old system.

We are not just talking about gentle reminders here. If those digital notices are ignored, the system will rapidly escalate to serious consequences like formal penalty notices, heavy fines, debt collection, or even the suspension of your vehicle registration and driver licence.

The driver nomination loophole is officially closed

If you are a vehicle owner who regularly lends your car to family or friends, you need to pay very close attention to this specific regulatory change. Under the updated NSW Roads Regulation, the registered owner of the vehicle is now entirely responsible for any unpaid tolls.

It does not matter if you were not the person sitting behind the wheel at the exact time the camera flashed. The state has confirmed that driver nominations will no longer be available for Toll Payment Demands.

If it is your car, it is your bill. You will have to settle the debt yourself and chase up your mates for the cash afterwards.

How to protect yourself from rapid enforcement

If you already have a fully functional, active toll account with a provider like Linkt, you do not actually need to do anything. Your account will keep ticking along as normal and funds will be deducted like they always have.

The danger zone applies to people who rely on manual payments or have let their account details slide. Because the new digital reminders are driven by state data, they will be sent using the specific contact details linked to your vehicle registration via Service NSW.

If your email address or mobile number is outdated on the Service NSW system, you simply won’t get the warnings before enforcement kicks in. You can update your registry details online right now via the Service NSW portal or by calling their support line directly.

For more information, head to

Linkt

.