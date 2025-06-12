Vocus to build Australia’s first landing station for Telesat’s LEO satellite network

Vocus, one of Australia’s specialist digital infrastructure providers, has announced a significant partnership with global satellite operator Telesat. The multi-year deal will see Vocus build and operate Australia’s first ground station for Telesat’s upcoming Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation.
The new Landing Station will be built in New South Wales and will be connected to Vocus’ extensive fibre network. This facility will act as the crucial link between Telesat’s advanced LEO satellites and terrestrial data networks, enabling high-speed, low-latency services across the country.
This project adds to Vocus’s already impressive portfolio, which includes 30 ground stations currently in operation or contracted for construction. The agreement also includes a long-term commitment for Vocus to supply Telesat Lightspeed services to its customers once the network is live.
Below are some of the key features of the new service.
Enterprise and government focus
The services are designed for enterprise and government customers, supported by committed information rates (CIR) and comprehensive service level agreements to ensure reliable, low-latency connectivity.
Terminal-to-terminal direct connectivity
A unique feature will be the network’s ability to connect terminals directly via satellite, eliminating the need for ground-based links for transmitting particularly sensitive information.
Advanced security and control
The network architecture allows for Private Access Stations and additional security features, giving Vocus customers complete control over data encryption for mission-critical communications.
There are no specifics on pricing at this stage, with the service clearly aimed at corporate and government clients rather than residential users. The first Telesat Lightspeed satellites are expected to launch in late 2026, with testing and customer trials to begin after that.
For more information, head to https://www.vocus.com.au