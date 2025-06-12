Vocus to build Australia’s first landing station for Telesat’s LEO satellite network

Vocus, one of Australia’s specialist digital infrastructure providers, has announced a significant partnership with global satellite operator Telesat. The multi-year deal will see Vocus build and operate Australia’s first ground station for Telesat’s upcoming Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation.

The new Landing Station will be built in New South Wales and will be connected to Vocus’ extensive fibre network. This facility will act as the crucial link between Telesat’s advanced LEO satellites and terrestrial data networks, enabling high-speed, low-latency services across the country.

“As a leading provider of Landing Stations and fibre network solutions, Vocus is an ideal partner to deliver the resilient, scalable terrestrial Infrastructure that not only serves as a key interconnect point for customer data, but also further strengthens Australia’s digital infrastructure resilience.



Telesat will begin launching its LEO satellites in late 2026 and this new Landing Station will play a key role in satellite testing and customer field trials before global service delivery.” Asit Tandon, Chief Network and Information Officer, Telesat.

This project adds to Vocus’s already impressive portfolio, which includes 30 ground stations currently in operation or contracted for construction. The agreement also includes a long-term commitment for Vocus to supply Telesat Lightspeed services to its customers once the network is live.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Telesat on establishing its network in Australia. This will enable, for example, a naval vessel to communicate via the Telesat Lightspeed satellites directly with ground deployed soldiers via the optical laser-linked space network, completely bypassing land-based infrastructure or the public internet.



This capability will be extremely valuable to customers with mission-critical communications requirements and a desire to preserve data sovereignty even outside of Australia’s geographic borders.” Ashley Neale, Head of Vocus Space and Wireless Operations.

Below are some of the key features of the new service.

Enterprise and government focus

The services are designed for enterprise and government customers, supported by committed information rates (CIR) and comprehensive service level agreements to ensure reliable, low-latency connectivity.

Terminal-to-terminal direct connectivity

A unique feature will be the network’s ability to connect terminals directly via satellite, eliminating the need for ground-based links for transmitting particularly sensitive information.

Advanced security and control

The network architecture allows for Private Access Stations and additional security features, giving Vocus customers complete control over data encryption for mission-critical communications.

“We’re honoured that Vocus will be integrating our MEF 3.0 compliant Telesat Lightspeed Carrier Ethernet services into its portfolio to meet the secure, mission-critical requirements of their customers in Australia, as well as their distributed networks across the globe.” Glenn Katz, Chief Commercial Officer, Telesat.

There are no specifics on pricing at this stage, with the service clearly aimed at corporate and government clients rather than residential users. The first Telesat Lightspeed satellites are expected to launch in late 2026, with testing and customer trials to begin after that.

For more information, head to https://www.vocus.com.au