Watch: Microsoft Xbox Series X Aussie unboxing, the next-gen console is here

Microsoft’s next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, is set for release on November 10th. Ahead of that release, I’ve already got mine and in the video below, I unbox the console.

Back in March 2002, Microsoft released their original Xbox in Australia. By December 2005, we seen the release of the Xbox 360, serious upgrade on the OG that started it all. This was followed up in September 2013 by the release of the Xbox One.

Back in October of 2017 I unboxed the Xbox One X, and now 3 years on, it’s time to go one step further with the Xbox Series X.

While first impressions and my full review are coming, today we’re just publishing the unboxing, enjoy!

For more information on the Xbox Series X, please head to xbox.com/en-AU/consoles/xbox-series-x