Win 1 year of free charging as Chargefox celebrates it’s 20,000th customer

Charging network Chargefox recently clocked up a significant milestone, welcoming their 20,000th customer to the Chargefox app.

For those electric vehicle owners leveraging 3rd party charging networks like Chargefox, the process is simple, just download the app from the app store, create an account and configure your payment method. You can then visit one of the growing list of charging locations, select the charger and plug into the charge port on the car.

You charging session can be checked through the app, so regardless of what your EV offers, you get the data necessary to check the charge amount, charge rate and more.

Once you’re done charging, simply tap the stop button in the app and return the charge cable to its holster. The cost of charging is shown in the app, much like the Uber experience.

There’s been a lot written about Australia’s slow EV uptake, but this milestone shows that things are changing and more people and businesses are finding their way to electric vehicles.

This milestone means that over 80% of all EV drivers in Australia have a Chargefox account, an impressive feat, considering the growing charging options available. Chargefox has done well in positioning their charging infrastructure at locations that are frequently visited by travelers.

Personally I’ve used Chargefox chargers at Baranduda, Euroa and Torquay, across the Tesla Model 3, MG ZS EV and Jaguar IPace. Some new EV manufacturers have deals to provide new owners with access to the Chargefox network for free for the first few years of ownership.

To celebrate reaching the 20,000 customers milestone, Chargefox are giving away a year of free fast charging across the Chargefox network Australia-wide.

While many of us are currently restricted from moving around, as soon as road trips and adventures are possible, you could use this free charging to travel far and wide.

Recently the company announced expansion plans that will see them offer 5,000 plugs by the end of 2025, just over 4 years away.

How to Enter

Simply make sure you’ve downloaded the Chargefox app and created an account by midnight on Sunday 29 August.



One Chargefox app user will be selected at random and announced as the winner on Monday 30 August.



You can read the full T&Cs here.