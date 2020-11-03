Xbox Series X and S will feature plenty of Entertainment Apps, Foxtel is MIA

Remember the last generation of console wars, when Microsoft went hard on pitching their console as not just a gaming device, but an entertainment device. This attempt to broaden the market for potential buyers didn’t work out so well, but in 2020, things have changed.

Today Microsoft announced the list of entertainment apps that will be available at launch in each region, for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Streaming services are now plentiful and have millions of subscribers, very comfortable in getting their movies and TVs over the internet, especially in 4K. While gaming is absolutely the focus for the console, it makes sense to offer entertainment apps as well, for those in-between gaming sessions.

Xbox has announced the Apple TV app is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on November 10.

We can confirm that in Australia, Xbox owners will get the following entertainment apps.

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Stan

Disney+

Spotify

YouTube

TenPlay

SBS On Demand

Optus Sport

Twitch

ABC iView

Crackle

Machinima

MUZU TV

Quickflix

TED

That is a really impressive lineup of streaming apps. While your smart TV may have some of these, its unlikely to have them all. There is one very big omission though and that’s Foxtel Now.

It is possible the app is still in development, but this streaming-only version of Foxtel would make a great addition to the console, particularly if Microsoft is once again trying to own HDMI1. Rewind a couple of years and Foxtel seemed to have a real Netflix-style approach to put their app everywhere. More recently, it seems they’ve reverted to more of a focus on satellite services, like not offering 4K quality to streamers, instead of requiring the IQ4 set-top box.

The final one missing off the list is 9NOW, but I’ve found that’s also hit and miss across smart TV and Set Top Box platforms.

For more information, please head to Xbox.com