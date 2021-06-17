XPeng’s new Valet software update allows their EV to park from up to 1km away

Chinese EV maker, XPeng has announced the release of its Xmart OS 2.6.0 through an over-the-air software update. While the competitors are shipping bug fixes, XPeng are adding a new Valet Parking Assist (VPA) feature (in beta), along with 10 enhancements to autonomous driving and voice assistance functions for P7 customers in China.

The Valet Parking Assist (VPA) feature is XPeng’s new automatic parking assistance function, designed for ultraslow-speed driving scenarios such as garages and parking spaces.

While plenty of vehicles are now offering park assist, this feature goes way beyond what we’ve seen and experienced before.

VPA is the first auto parking function to perform “last kilometer” automatic parking that does not rely on modifications to parking spaces.

VPA can perform memory-based automatic parking on the same level within up to 1,000 meters from the memorized parking space, enhancing comfort and convenience for the driver. Based on the route set by the driver, VPA will automatically drive the vehicle from beginning to end, turning automatically, avoiding pedestrians and other vehicles, bypassing other obstacles, and finally parking automatically in the parking space memorized by the system.

Having set the route in advance, the driver can turn on the VPA function when entering the area where the parking space is located. The vehicle will then locate the parking space and park automatically.

VPA can memorize up to 100 parking spaces, and is able to recognize static elements such as parking spaces, speed bumps, pillars, and parked vehicles, as well as dynamic elements such as moving vehicles and pedestrians. XPeng has confirmed this works with existing hardware on the P7 and can be used in ordinary unmodified indoor parking garages.

Using voice feedback, visuals and other cues, the driver receives a dynamic view of the current driving route, target parking space, and associated actions, allowing a comprehensive understanding of the system and the parking situation.

VPA is available for the XPeng P7 Premium version and the X-wing editions, both of which are equipped with the XPILOT 3.0 hardware system with software services activated. Users of VPA will need to pass a driver safety test before activating it for the first time.

Unfortunately the P7 isn’t available in Australia, but it would certainly be a welcome addition to the electric vehicle options here. You can get more information on the XPeng P7 here.