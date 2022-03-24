You can spend a massive $7,200 on a new Dell XPS 15″ laptop

Overnight Dell has announced the availability of their latest XPS 15″ and 17″ laptops. Powered by Intel’s latest 12th-gen CPUs, and Nvidia mobile GPUs, configurable with as much as 64GB of RAM, but don’t expect those top-level specs to come cheap.

XPS 15 (AUD 3,499 | NZD 3,799): The XPS 15 is the perfect balance of power and portability with an unrivalled immersive visual and sound experience. Whether you are streaming, editing photos or creating your next masterpiece, the XPS 15 has the power to move your ideas into reality, updated with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors up to i9k and DDR5 memory. A large colour accurate display in a smaller size keeps you creating on the go, while the immersive sound rounds out the experience.

XPS 17 (AUD 4,999 | NZD 5,549): The XPS 17 fuels the most intensive creative projects with ease, also updated with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors up to i9k and DDR5 memory. Performance is matched by its stunning 17-inch display all in an impossibly thin package with advanced thermal design. A larger than life, colour accurate display is the perfect canvas for creation while life-like 3D sound enhances the experience.

*Please note that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics option on XPS 17 is scheduled to arrive in April and will not be available on 25 March.

If you configure the Dell XPS 15″ laptop with Intel’s 12th Gen Core i9 CPU (up to 5Ghz), an Nvidia RTX 3050Ti, 64GB 4800MHz RAM, a 2TB NVMe SSD and a 3.5K (3456×2160) InfinityEdge display. This top-spec configuration (with Windows 11 Pro), costs a massive A$7,201.78.

That is a staggering amount to spend on a laptop and to make the decision to buy something like this, you are heavily prioritising mobility as greater specs for less money is certainly available in a desktop PC.

Even the base-level configuration which features a 12th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and 1920×1200 display, with Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 15 will set you back A$4,623.48. This is still at the top end of the premium laptop price bracket, something very few people buy at.

The Dell XPS lineup has been a favourite of many in the ultrabook category and with an XPS 13 with an 11th Gen Core i5 Intel CPU, starting at A$1,518.98, that looks like a bargain compared to the flagship 15 and 17″ price tags.

Basically, it comes down to this, if you want the best mobile performance, you need to be prepared to pay up for it or write one hell of a business case to your boss.

I often criticise Apple for their inflated prices, however, while there’s no 1:1 comparison, a 14″ MacBook Pro with a M1 Max 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD will set you back A$6,149.00. While this is a 1″ smaller display, surprisingly the Dell XPS is more expensive. A similar spec 16″ version of the MacBook Pro costs A$6,449.00. It’s not often a Dell costs more than an Apple.

More information at Dell.com.au