You can use your own Tesla Model 3 referral code, just be careful

It’s been just over 24 hours since Tesla opened the order page for RHD markets including Australia, New Zealand, Japan Ireland and Macau.

Since then there’s been plenty of people sharing their order confirmation pages, successfully customising the vehicle they want and putting down A$3,000 to secure an August delivery.

If you’re about to do the same, then here’s a couple of tips to make sure you get the order process right.

Reservation holders

If you reserved a Tesla Model 3 somewhere over the past few years, since the car was announced, then you will have recently received a referral link that provides free 1,500km of free Supercharging to the person who buys using your link, as well as yourself. Sadly the referral program of 7,500km ended before the Model 3 order page went live.

You should know that you can actually use your own referral link to begin the purchase. Each referral now also gives you a chance to win a Founders Series Model Y or Roadster supercar! Tesla owners who already have free Supercharging get two chances to win.

Here’s the gotcha. If you do use your referral link, that will net you the bonus 1,500km of free supercharging, but it will count as a new order, meaning your spot in the cue, won’t necessarily be preserved.

If you proceed through and complete the order, you’ll end up with the first incomplete Reservation Number, along with a second, completed Reservation Number. You can see from the image below the second RN is higher than the original reflecting the difference between a pre-order from 1/1/2019 to an order today.

It’s possible Tesla will be smart enough to merge these two, but as it stands right now, a number of people are reporting this. I’m contacted Tesla regarding this and will update the post with the response.

For some, the extra 1,500km of free charging will be more inviting than preserving their original place in the order cue, but to others, that spot is gold and it’d be incredibly disappointing if you lined up to pre-order back in 2016, only for that to go wrong now.

To put into perspective what the 1,500km means, the average driver travels around 15,000km per year, which translates to around 40km per day. That means you could get 37.5 days, or an easier way to think of it, more than a month of driving, for free, for each referral.

2. Non-reservation holders

If you find your way to buying a Tesla Model 3, you’re likely expecting a referral code, much like buying on any other online checkout. Select the products, add them to the cart, then find the field where you enter the code.

The problem is, there isn’t one. You need to have started the process from the referral link.

